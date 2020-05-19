Missouri reopened on May 4 with Gov. Mike Parson beginning the first phase of his “Show Me Strong Recovery Plan.”
In an April 27 tweet, Parson said, “All Missouri businesses can open Monday, May 4, under our new order as long as new guidelines are followed.”
But not all Missouri businesses were able to reopen.
Counties and cities in the state had extended stay-at-home orders past the May 4 date Parson had in mind for a Missouri reopening.
St. Louis County, the hardest-hit county in the state, and the city of St. Louis had stay-at-home orders in place until Monday. Their policies were based on Health Commissioner Fredrick Echols’ Order No. 7, which was dated April 16, and were in place at the time the governor announced the first phase of reopening.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas signed an extension of the stay-at-home order on April 16. That order was set to expire on May 15. Some businesses began opening up May 6. According to KCUR/89.3FM, movie theaters won’t open up there until at least June.
Jackson County (not including Kansas City), began reopening May 10.
In Columbia and surrounding Boone County, the health director extended a stay-at-home order three days before the governor’s tweet. Bars, nightclubs, movie and music theaters are still closed. A judge on Friday rejected a request for a temporary restraining order to block the restrictions.
So, have all businesses been able to open in Missouri? No, it’s more complicated than that.
We reached out to Parson’s office. While acknowledging our email, there was no information provided. In a radio interview with KFTK/97.1 FM in St. Louis on April 29, Parson noted he did not have the power to make counties comply with the reopening plan, but he could exert “political pressure” to do so. Parson’s order was a minimum, allowing for localities to make more restrictive measures.
Our ruling
In a tweet April 27, Parson said, “All Missouri businesses can open Monday, May 4, under our new Order as long as new guidelines are followed.”
Were all Missouri businesses open? The short and long answer is no. Localities had extended restrictions on businesses before Parson’s tweet. Although most businesses were allowed to open, some weren’t.
We rate Parson’s statement Mostly False.