“The First Ward has the (highest number of) people in wheelchairs or ambulatory issues, and we have the worst sidewalks.”
—Mark Anderson, Columbia First Ward City Council candidate
IF YOUR TIME IS SHORT
The report First Ward candidate Mark Anderson cited shows the people of all disabilities, not just mobility disabilities.
Of the people with any types of disabilities, it’s not clear whether more live inside the First Ward.
Throughout Mark Anderson’s campaign for the First Ward City Council seat, one of his biggest issues has been what he claims as his ward’s poor infrastructure despite having the most people with mobility issues.
He said at a March 6 candidate forum at the Nifong Boulevard Hy-Vee: “The First Ward has the (highest number of) people in wheelchairs or ambulatory issues, and we have the worst sidewalks.”
In the end, we couldn’t find any data to support — or refute — Anderson’s claim, so we’re not giving a rating. Still, the source he cites doesn’t confirm his claim, either.
Mobility issues by ward
Assistant City Counselor Adam Kruse, Columbia’s Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator, said he didn’t know of any data that shows people with mobility disabilities broken down by ward and was not sure they existed. He added that it’s difficult to get reliable numbers because many people incorrectly identify themselves as not having a disability, and others have temporary mobility disabilities.
Anderson pointed us to the 2014 City of Columbia Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice report.
The report contains maps that show Columbia’s population of people with disabilities by block, using data from the 2000 census. There are problems with using this report to back up his claim.
First, the report doesn’t group the data by ward.
Second, there are three maps, designated by age groups, that show the disabled population of Columbia — but nothing shows the population with mobility disabilities specifically.
There are many different kinds of disabilities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a disability as any impairment of the body or mind that limits the ability to do certain activities and interact with the surrounding world. Types include those that affect a person’s movement, as well as thinking, learning and mental health.
Despite this, Anderson told us he believes the map accurately represents the population with mobility issues by showing the population of disabled persons as a whole.
Third, the maps aren’t accompanied with hard data. Each color that represents population on the map holds large ranges in the numbers that they can represent. For example, the color representing the highest disabled population of people aged 65 and up (green) can mean there are anywhere from 288 to 409 people with a disability living in that area. This is a considerable difference, especially with some relatively large areas outside of the First Ward designated in the highest color category.
Fourth, the report states, “The maps show each age grouping of persons with a disability distributed throughout the city and are less densely populated in the central city area.” Most of the First Ward is in the central city, though other wards dip into it as well.
It’s true, as Anderson notes, the First Ward includes many public housing units and housing projects. This includes Paquin Tower and Oak Towers.
The 2014 report Anderson describes Paquin Tower as having 200 units “designated for persons with disabilities and the elderly.” Oak Towers is described in the same report as 147 units, similarly designated for the elderly.
What about the ward’s sidewalks?
When asked about why the First Ward’s sidewalks are worse than other wards, Anderson referenced the city’s spending on sidewalks. He pointed out the Capital Projects Update monthly report from January for the First and Fifth wards. The Fifth Ward report shows a sidewalks project out for bid amounting to $600,000. The First Ward report shows just under $200,000 budgeted for sidewalks projects, with a $175,000 project already completed.
However, the amount of spending on sidewalks doesn’t necessarily reflect the quality of the sidewalks that comprise each ward. Any ward may have received major sidewalk projects in certain areas that vary in levels of condition. This doesn’t correlate with the overall condition of the sidewalks in the ward as a whole.
The city’s last master plan for sidewalks was in 2012.