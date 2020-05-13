“Nearly half of (Missouri) counties have not reported positive (COVID-19) cases.”
—Missouri State Representative Louis Riggs
If your time is short:
82% of the state’s counties had at least one case by the time Riggs made his claim.
While Missouri’s stay-at-home order has expired, cases have been closely monitored to see whether the state is flattening the curve. Some cities, like Columbia and St. Louis, have extended their stay-at-home regulations.
In a reflection of how the state has been responding to the pandemic, state House Rep. Louis Riggs, R-Hannibal, said on April 21: “Thankfully, we have seen success to date, as nearly half of our counties have not reported positive cases.”
Riggs’ estimate was more than a little off.
Cases by county
Data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on that day show 20 counties without any positive cases, or 18% of 114 counties. The state passed the halfway mark three weeks earlier, on March 30.
Riggs admitted that his error resulted from a quick glance over the department’s map showing the breakdown of cases by county. If a county has between one and six cases it has a light tan color, easy to confuse with the white color of the counties without any cases.
Riggs said what he should have said was, “nearly 20% with zero cases and half with less than 10,” which would be accurate.
As of May 11, 15 counties have not reported any cases of COVID-19.
Our ruling
Riggs said on April 21, “nearly half of our counties have not reported positive cases.” Half would be a sharp rounding up from 18%.
Because Riggs’ estimate included counties that did not fall into the correct category we rate his claim False.