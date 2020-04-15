“Right now, firefighters in Ferguson don’t have (personal protective equipment).”
—State Rep. Maria Chappelle-Nadal
If your time is short:
Firefighters in Ferguson do have personal protective equipment.
Missouri state Rep. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, D-University City, spoke of a racial disparity when it comes to how little African Americans have been included in a discussion with St. Louis County officials to combat the COVID-19 crisis.
African Americans have some of the highest vulnerabilities to coronaviruses, but their dire needs aren’t being addressed in St. Louis County, she said during an April 8 House chamber debate on a $6.2 billion spending plan to help people deal with the COVID-19 crisis.
For instance: “Right now, firefighters in Ferguson don’t have PPEs (personal protective equipment),” she said while reiterating that African Americans represent the majority of the county’s COVID-19 cases.
Chappelle-Nadal’s district contains the majority of the county’s African Americans, according to the St. Louis County’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
“For four weeks, I’ve been talking about these disparities with COVID-19 in Black communities,” she wrote in a Twitter direct message with us.
We spoke with the assistant fire chief at the Ferguson Fire Department to check whether she made an accurate claim regarding PPEs.
The bottom line: Her claim was not accurate.
Ferguson Assistant Fire Chief Jeremy Corcoran said every firefighter in Ferguson is equipped with personal protective equipment as of April 8.
“We have enough PPEs to continue this operation,” and supplies could last anywhere from one to four weeks depending on how the situation changes, he said.
All 29 firefighters in Ferguson are engaged in the COVID-19 relief efforts in full personal protective equipment, which consist of N95 mask, goggle, face shield, surgical gown, and rubber gloves, he said.
The 63135 zip code, which makes up the most part of Ferguson, had 46 confirmed cases as of Monday, according to St. Louis County’s report — which shows the number of confirmed cases by zip code. The adjacent 63136 zip code, which dips into a part of the city, has the most cases in the entire county, the report says.
Our ruling
Chappelle-Nadal claimed:“Right now, firefighters in Ferguson don’t have PPEs.”
The assistant fire chief at the Ferguson Fire Department confirmed to us that firefighters have personal protection equipment.
Therefore, we rate this claim false.