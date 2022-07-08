In 2021, Columbia Farmers Market had a record-breaking year, despite COVID-19 pandemic conditions that hampered sales for many other retailers.
The outdoor venue, which features produce, baked goods and many other locally made items, had 132,895 customers in 2021 — the highest number of customers in a single year, said Corrina Smith, executive director.
That attendance was up 95% compared to 2020.
The market received a prize of $2,500 for being named the No. 1 “People’s Choice” last year in a nationwide America's Farmers Market Celebration contest. It was also named the No. 1 farmer’s market in Missouri and the Midwest.
Overall, the market earned over $3.3 million in sales last year.
“We broke probably every record that we have,” Smith said.
Market vendors experienced a 50% increase in sales compared to 2019.
The market also partners with many different programs to make it possible for residents to shop. For example, the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — or SNAP — matched up to $35 per person at each market last year.
This year, the market will match up to $60 per person for SNAP at each market..
The market dispensed $7,020 in funds for a Produce Prescription Program that allows individuals to buy produce and other nutritious foods for lower prices at participating farmers markets.
The Columbia Farmers Market also dispensed $16,470 in Columbia Public Schools food vouchers in 2021. The program provides food vouchers to career center cooking students to purchase local produce.
“These programs make the market accessible to everyone in our community,” said Smith.
The market hopes to make this year even better by reaching even more individuals in the community than before.
People can visit the market 8 a.m. to noon from April until October and 9 a.m to noon from November until March.
The market is also open 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays until Sept. 14.
The Columbia Farmers Market will also be celebrating National Farmer’s Market Week, which is Aug. 7-13.
On Aug. 13, the market will host a celebration. This will entail a statement from Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, a watermelon eating contest, zucchini car races for children, giveaways and more.