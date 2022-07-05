Truman Veterans' Hospital experienced a power outage Tuesday morning, and some surgeries have been canceled, a spokesperson said.
"Although the medical center is operating on the facility’s emergency backup generator, today’s scheduled medical procedures have been postponed and will be rescheduled," spokesperson Jeff Hoelscher said in an email sent just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Outpatient appointments scheduled before noon Tuesday at the VA hospital in Columbia also were canceled and will be rescheduled, he said.
Outpatient care at community-based clinics was not affected by the power outage, he said. The organization operates eight outpatient clinics in Camdenton, Kirksville, Jefferson City, Marshfield, Mexico, St. James, Sedalia and Waynesville.