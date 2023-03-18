 Skip to main content
Prairie Home hosts donkey-riding basketball fundraiser

On Saturday, March 18, hundreds of people filled the Prairie Home R-V school gym to watch and participate in donkey basketball games.

The team huddles to talk before the first donkey basketball game

The team huddles to talk before the first donkey basketball game on Saturday, at the Prairie Home R-V School in Prairie Home. This event was a fundraiser for the Prairie Home Panther Booster Club.

This was a fundraiser held by the school to raise money for Prairie Home Panther Booster Club, which supports the school’s athletic programs. Three games were played and they were 16 minutes each.

The first was two teams of school-related individuals, and the second was students versus community members. The winners of these games then competed in a championship game.

Zach Miller shoots the ball while riding his donkey on Saturday

Zach Miller shoots the ball while riding his donkey on Saturday at the Prairie Home R-V School in Prairie Home. There were 21 jockeys that signed up to play.
Kyle Held dunks the ball while the crowd cheers

Kyle Held dunks the ball while the crowd cheers on Saturday at the Prairie Home R-V School in Prairie Home. Kyles team’s name was ‘Superstars.’
Wyatt Case blocks Savanna Tracy from her donkey

Wyatt Case blocks Savanna Tracy from her donkey on Saturday, at the Prairie Home R-V School in Prairie Home. Prairie Home R-V School is a K-12 school.
Aimee Edwards carries the ball on her donkey

Aimee Edwards carries the ball on her donkey on Saturday, at the Prairie Home R-V School in Prairie Home. The event was run by Dairyland Donkey Ball.
The crowds cheer on the donkey basketball players

The crowds cheer on the donkey basketball players on Saturday, at the Prairie Home R-V School in Prairie Home. Over 300 people attended the donkey basketball games.
The Dairyland donkeys leave the arena after the basketball games

The Dairyland donkeys leave the arena after the basketball games on Saturday, at the Prairie Home R-V School in Prairie Home. Dairyland Donkey Ball is offered in 23 different states.

  • Anna Griffin is a visual journalist based in Columbia, Mo pursuing a Photojournalism major and Business minor. She can be reached by email at avg3tw@umsystem.edu

  • Cora Mitchell is an Editor and Visual Journalist at The Columbia Missourian pursuing a Documentary Journalism major and a Film Studies minor at the University of Missouri. Mitchell has always loved photography and making videos since they were a kid, and believes the best way to tell the stories of under-served and marginalized communities is through the visual medium.

