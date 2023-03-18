Prairie Home hosts donkey-riding basketball fundraiser

On Saturday, March 18, hundreds of people filled the Prairie Home R-V school gym to watch and participate in donkey basketball games.
This was a fundraiser held by the school to raise money for Prairie Home Panther Booster Club, which supports the school’s athletic programs. Three games were played and they were 16 minutes each.
The first was two teams of school-related individuals, and the second was students versus community members. The winners of these games then competed in a championship game.
The town of Prairie Home has a population of 267. Prairie Home R-V school is the only school in the town offering classes for grades kindergarten through high school. The school is home to around 150 students. There were around 210 tickets pre-sold for the event and many more at the door. They had 21 jockeys sign up and four teams.
The games generated lots of attention and board member Shiela Williams said, “I hope to be able to continue it from year to year.”
Cora Mitchell is an Editor and Visual Journalist at The Columbia Missourian pursuing a Documentary Journalism major and a Film Studies minor at the University of Missouri. Mitchell has always loved photography and making videos since they were a kid, and believes the best way to tell the stories of under-served and marginalized communities is through the visual medium.
