Prairie on Fire

On Sept. 15, the Missouri Department of Conservation conducted a prescribed burn at Prairie Fork Conservation Area, burning three units of native prairie grasses.

Jeff Demand holds his water flask while standing with his team

Jeff Demand holds his water flask while standing with his team as they monitor a controlled burn in progress on Sept. 15 in Williamsburg. As the burn boss, Demand led a team of five to complete the burns. They were divided into three roles: ignition, suppression, and flamethrower.

Burn boss Jeff Demand led a crew of six conservation department wildland firefighters and land managers. The crew conducted the burns on three units, burning a total of nearly 100 acres of native prairie.

Craig Williamson begins lighting the downwind blackline

Craig Williamson begins lighting the downwind blackline of the prairie during a prescribed burn on Sept. 15 in Williamsburg. After careful planning and weather evaluation, setting a downwind blackline is the first step in executing a prescribed fire.
Troy Tallman, left, and Brittany Byram observe the progress of a prescribed burn

Troy Tallman, left, and Brittany Byram observe the progress of a prescribed burn on Sept. 15 in Williamsburg. Byram, part of the suppression crew, rides with a water tank, while Tallman’s primary tool is a drip torch.
Clinton Prenger, left, hands Craig Williamson his cooler full of sweet tea

Clinton Prenger, left, hands Craig Williamson his cooler full of sweet tea before they continue working the final burn on Sept. 15 in Williamsburg. The last prescribed fire of the season was delayed due to an increase in wind blowing too much smoke over nearby Interstate 70, causing problems with visibility for drivers.
Ben Diekmann takes his helmet off after finishing a controlled burn

Left: Ben Diekmann takes his helmet off after finishing a controlled burn on Sept. 15 in Williamsburg. Diekmann had a dual role as both a member of the suppression crew and the flamethrower. Right: A patch of prairie smolders after the prescribed fire has burned through it in Williamsburg. The fire cleared overgrowth and promotes the growth of new plants in the spring.
Smoke rises in the air as a prescribed fire burns

Smoke rises in the air as a prescribed fire burns on Sept. 15 in Williamsburg. Controlled burns are cheaper alternatives to herbicides when targeting invasive species.
  • Cleo Norman is the Assistant Director of Videography at the Columbia Missourian and a graduate student at MU's School of Journalism. She has previously worked as a staff photographer and video editor at the Missourian.

  • Senior Photojournalist and Photo Editor. Reach me at sekndb@umsystem.edu or 818-984-2757

  • MaKayla Hart is a visual editor at the Columbia Missourian pursuing degrees in Journalism and Sociology with a Multicultural Certificate. Email her at makaylahart@mail.missouri.edu.

