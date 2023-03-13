Prairie on Fire

Craig Williamson begins lighting the downwind blackline of the prairie during a prescribed burn on Sept. 15 in Williamsburg. After careful planning and weather evaluation, setting a downwind blackline is the first step in executing a prescribed fire.
Clinton Prenger, left, hands Craig Williamson his cooler full of sweet tea before they continue working the final burn on Sept. 15 in Williamsburg. The last prescribed fire of the season was delayed due to an increase in wind blowing too much smoke over nearby Interstate 70, causing problems with visibility for drivers.
Troy Tallman, left, and Brittany Byram observe the progress of a prescribed burn on Sept. 15 in Williamsburg. Byram, part of the suppression crew, rides with a water tank, while Tallman’s primary tool is a drip torch.
Jeff Demand holds his water flask while standing with his team as they monitor a controlled burn in progress on Sept. 15 in Williamsburg. As the burn boss, Demand led a team of five to complete the burns. They were divided into three roles: ignition, suppression, and flamethrower.
Left: Ben Diekmann takes his helmet off after finishing a controlled burn on Sept. 15 in Williamsburg. Diekmann had a dual role as both a member of the suppression crew and the flamethrower. Right: A patch of prairie smolders after the prescribed fire has burned through it in Williamsburg. The fire cleared overgrowth and promotes the growth of new plants in the spring.
On Sept. 15, the Missouri Department of Conservation conducted a prescribed burn at Prairie Fork Conservation Area, burning three units of native prairie grasses.
Burn boss Jeff Demand led a crew of six conservation department wildland firefighters and land managers. The crew conducted the burns on three units, burning a total of nearly 100 acres of native prairie.
The burn began at 10:30 a.m. with a pre-burn meeting to discuss the burn plan, weather and role assignments. At 11 a.m., Demand gave the green light for burning, and the crew used drip torches and all-terrain vehicles to encircle the units performing a ring fire technique. By 3:00 p.m., Demand and the burn crew had extinguished the remaining flames, leaving 100 acres of scorched prairie.
Demand, a wildlife management biologist and area manager at Prairie Fork Conservation Area, emphasized the importance of prescribed burning for native plant life and the crucial role fire plays in mid-Missouri ecosystems.
Demand said that conducting a prescribed burn is not difficult. But he said that burning requires prior preparation and coordination to ensure burning remains safe and effective. Before a burn, Demand urged land managers to prepare adequate control lines and assess weather conditions.
Cleo Norman is the Assistant Director of Videography at the Columbia Missourian and a graduate student at MU's School of Journalism. She has previously worked as a staff photographer and video editor at the Missourian.
