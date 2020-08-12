South Columbia is under a precautionary boil advisory after a water main leak caused low water pressure, according to a news release.
All of Bearfield Road, Bearfield Meadows Subdivision, Rock Quarry Road, Happy Hollow, Gans Road and Providence Road from Rock Bridge Elementary to Rock Bridge Memorial State Park entrance are under the advisory.
The advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from Consolidated Water.
Residents in the affected areas should boil water vigorously for three minutes and boil water for drinking, brushing teeth and all other food preparations, the release said.
The release reminds residents to not use ice from an ice maker and to disinfect dishes with immersion in tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented bleach per gallon of water.