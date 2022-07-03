Preparations for the Fire in the Sky firework show begin

Kade Helmick tightens a clamp to the firework structure on Sunday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Helmick used a drill to make the process quicker and to stabilize the tubes better, ensuring they won’t fall over.
LEFT: Cooper Smith twists the firework fuse and wire together on Sunday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. When the fireworks are wired and placed in the tube, they are wired into a mod board to connect to a controller. RIGHT: Jessica Helmick attaches an electrical fuse to a firework on Sunday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. The firework controller will set off the fireworks to the beat of a song during the show.
J&M Displays sets up the firework display for Fire in the Sky on Sunday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. The workers prepared the firework shells by wiring them into a mod board to be shot off with a controller.
The Fire in the Sky event will be held on Monday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Activities for kids, live entertainment and food trucks begin at 6 p.m. and the firework finale will begin at 9:15 p.m.