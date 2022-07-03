 Skip to main content
Preparations for the Fire in the Sky firework show begin

&M Display workers set up a firework display

J&M Display workers set up a firework display on Sunday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. The team used over 600 firework shells.

 Elizabeth Pruitt/Missourian

J&M Displays sets up the firework display for Fire in the Sky on Sunday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. The workers prepared the firework shells by wiring them into a mod board to be shot off with a controller.

The Fire in the Sky event will be held on Monday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Activities for kids, live entertainment and food trucks begin at 6 p.m. and the firework finale will begin at 9:15 p.m.

Mason Gortmaker, left, and Edward Nelson clean out the firework tubes

Mason Gortmaker, left, and Edward Nelson clean out the firework tubes on Sunday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. The team had to clean the tubes out before they could put the fireworks in.
Kade Helmick tightens a clamp to the firework structure

Kade Helmick tightens a clamp to the firework structure on Sunday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Helmick used a drill to make the process quicker and to stabilize the tubes better, ensuring they won’t fall over.
David Helmick sets out the fireworks to be wired

David Helmick sets out the fireworks to be wired on Sunday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. The fireworks need to be laid out in their shooting order so the workers know where each firework goes.
LEFT: Cooper Smith twists the firework fuse and wire together diptych

LEFT: Cooper Smith twists the firework fuse and wire together on Sunday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. When the fireworks are wired and placed in the tube, they are wired into a mod board to connect to a controller. RIGHT: Jessica Helmick attaches an electrical fuse to a firework on Sunday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. The firework controller will set off the fireworks to the beat of a song during the show.
