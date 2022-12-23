As of Friday afternoon, priority roads in Columbia were deemed passable after a highly anticipated winter storm Thursday evening.
Passable roads "can be traveled by a front-wheel drive vehicle operating at speeds well below posted speed limits using prudent winter weather driving techniques," according to a news release from the City of Columbia on Friday.
Jason Schafer, a district maintenance engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation's Central District, said that not a lot of salt was put on roads across the central region due to the dryness of the snow.
"The snow is dry enough and it's cold enough to where we are plowing it right off," Schafer said.
Columbia Public Works Specialist John Ogan said salting the roads isn't a useful practice when temperatures are as cold as they were Thursday and Friday.
"Because it's so cold, the salt just isn't activating like we would expect if temperatures were 15 or above."
A number of city roads continue to have snow on them because of these low temperatures, according to the city news release Friday.
The Columbia Police Department responded to 25 vehicle collisions and 17 stalled vehicles throughout town as of 6 a.m. Thursday, said Christian Tabak, public information officer for the department, on Friday.
The Columbia Fire Department responded to "five vehicle collisions, three cold exposure incidents, three carbon monoxide-related incidents and two incidents involving freezing conditions affecting commercial fire suppression systems," according to the city news release.
Ogan suggested drivers give snow crews ample space and have a charged phone, something to keep them warm and an emergency kit when driving.