The UM System Board of Curators could vote as soon as Feb. 9 on a proposal to expand the number of non-tenure track faculty who can become MU Faculty Council members.

The update to MU's faculty bylaws would change the phrasing of several components of the school's Collected Rules and Regulations to be more inclusive of non-tenure track MU Extension professionals, librarians and archivists, making them eligible for Faculty Council membership.

  • Mizzou and Higher Education reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and French Reach me at kegdkb@umsystem.edu

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

