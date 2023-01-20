The UM System Board of Curators could vote as soon as Feb. 9 on a proposal to expand the number of non-tenure track faculty who can become MU Faculty Council members.
The update to MU's faculty bylaws would change the phrasing of several components of the school's Collected Rules and Regulations to be more inclusive of non-tenure track MU Extension professionals, librarians and archivists, making them eligible for Faculty Council membership.
"The more that our composition changes to reflect broader faculty, the types of things we look into and what we advocate on and how we advocate may reflect that," Graham McCaulley, chair of Faculty Council and associate MU Extension professor, said at a faculty forum on Jan. 19.
The proposal is currently being voted on via online poll by more than 2,000 MU faculty after getting approved by Faculty Council in December. If a majority of faculty members approve the measure, it will go to the Board of Curators.
McCaulley expressed hope that the motion would be approved by the curators in February.
"We vetted everything with leadership (throughout the process)," McCaulley said. "We really made sure that if we were gonna propose something that it was reasonably thought out."
If the measure is passed by curators, the changes would not immediately go into effect, but would rather apply to the next academic term.
The proposed changes would include not only full-professional MU Extension faculty, but also assistant and associate professionals, McCaulley said. For library workers, the change will only be applicable to employees who hold official titles and ranks, but not staff workers, librarian Noël Kopriva said.
At the forum, several faculty members expressed their gratitude to the committee that created the proposal, thanking them for their efforts to improve the inclusion of non-tenure track faculty. None of the attending faculty expressed any contention or personal concerns regarding the proposal.
Faculty Council is the elected representative body of MU faculty. The number of representatives for each academic division is determined by a faculty census. Representatives are then selected and voted on by fellow faculty within their college or school and serve three-year terms as members of the council.
McCaulley explained that before 2021, non-tenure track faculty only had four representatives on the council, while tenure and tenure-track faculty had 30+ seats. Non-tenure track inclusion was improved that year, although some non-tenure faculty remained unrepresented.
Non-tenured faculty are appointed for specific terms typically lasting one to three years. Tenured faculty are appointed indefinitely, meaning they essentially have a job for life and they can only be removed under extraordinary circumstances.
"We're at the point where over half of all faculty at MU, including MU Extension, are NTTs (non-tenure track), so council felt the need to update the CRR," McCaulley said at the forum, referring to the Collected Rules and Regulations.