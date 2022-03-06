JEFFERSON CITY — One major part of Gov. Mike Parson’s proposed state budget concerns the Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System — a program that, in recent years, has upped its requests for money from the state as investments languished.
The pension system, known as MOSERS, is built primarily on revenue from investments, along with employee contributions and state funds. Parson wants to add a one-time state payment of $500 million on top of the $547 million the state already plans to contribute next fiscal year, for a total of more than $1 billion.
State Budget Director Dan Haug told the House Budget Committee that state tax revenue has “bounced back really well from the pandemic, and it’s given us some good fund balances. It’s sort of like with anything else in your household budget,” he said. “If you got a bonus or came into a big tax return, you might want to put some of that away for your retirement, your savings. And that’s what we’re trying to do as a state.”
Most state employees, including legislators and statewide elected officials, are covered by MOSERS. That includes about 51,728 retirees drawing benefits and 43,213 still employed.
Haug said MOSERS’ finances will improve in the future thanks to changes made in 2011. Newer state employees, who were hired after 2011, put 4% of their paychecks toward the fund.
For the past several years, MOSERS has predicted lower and lower investment returns.
“They just have not been historically achieving on a reliable basis those assumed rates of return that have been in place for a long time,” said State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, a member of the MOSERS board of trustees.
As the rate of return changes, so does the state’s contribution to the fund. When investments yield more funds, the state pays less, and vice versa.
The assumed rate of return decreased from 7.5% in 2017 to 6.95% in June 2020. Fitzpatrick said that’s due to a variety of factors, including estimates on how long beneficiaries will live, the number of state employees and expected changes in payroll. The board has been getting more conservative in its predictions.
A large amount of MOSERS’ investment portfolio is in bonds to avoid market volatility, Fitzpatrick said. But when interest on bonds decreases, as it has in recent years, the assumed rate of return must drop as well.
“If you’re getting basically nothing on your bonds but you need them there for protection against volatility, you can’t assume you’re going to achieve the same returns that you would have achieved 20 years ago when interest rates were higher,” Fitzpatrick said.
By reducing the expected return on investments, the program’s board “caused the employer contribution rate to increase in the short term but works to ensure MOSERS’ sustainability over the long term,” according to an analysis.
In fact, the employer contribution rate as a percentage of the state’s payroll has increased dramatically, from 13.81% in fiscal year 2011 to 23.51% in fiscal year 2022. The state’s contributions are paid by the general revenue fund, as well as federal funds and other money.
System put on watchlist
While the system costs the state more, its funded ratio has dropped from 79% to a projected 60%.
The funded ratio measures how much money is held in pension funds compared to how much has been promised in benefits to retirees. If the ratio falls below 70%, plans get put on a state watch list. MOSERS has been on that list since 2016.
Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, serves as vice chairman of the legislature’s Joint Committee on Public Employee Retirement. He said MOSERS should be on the watchlist because its funded ratio is so low.
“Those expenses can snowball if they’re not taken care of,” Koenig said.
MOSERS’ funded ratio ranked 37th among states in 2019, according to an analysis by The Tax Foundation, a think tank that analyzes state tax data.
Basically, due to decreases in expected investment returns and other factors, MOSERS needs more money now than ever before.
That’s where the proposed $500 million comes in.
MOSERS is built on assumptions made by actuaries about investment returns and state employment. Based on that, it had $9.5 billion in assets in 2021. However, the program needs around $15 billion to fully fund current and future benefits, leaving an expected $6.2 billion unfunded.
That unfunded liability — the difference between what the program has and what it needs — has increased from fiscal year 2017, when it was $4.2 billion.
With the additional $500 million from the state, MOSERS could offset some of the unfunded liabilities. That would leave it 64.8% funded in fiscal year 2023, said MOSERS Executive Director Ronda Stegmann.
Fitzpatrick said the extra $500 million “would allow us to essentially just reduce the unfunded liability and keep our contribution rate (from the state) the same.”
By adding funds now, the state moves a little closer to its long-term funding goals.
“I believe it’s a good investment with this extra money that will pay dividends in the future of the state by reducing the amount of money that will come out of state general revenue to fund the system,” said Rep. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe. Black serves on the MOSERS board.
MOSERS board could invest $500 million
The board of trustees, which includes four legislators and a total of 11 members, could invest all or part of the additional $500 million. Or, it could come up with another way to allocate it.
First, the money needs to be approved by both the House and Senate, which can also adjust the amount.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, said whether the entire $500 million will pass is yet to be seen, but he supports it.
“I think that’s fine, keeping that good and strong and solid for the employees in the state, and making it more sound,” he said. “I think that’s a fine use.”
Some states have restructured their plans to make them more affordable for taxpayers.
MOSERS is a traditional defined-benefit plan, which means employees are guaranteed certain retirement benefits.
Many employers have switched to defined-contribution plans, in which employees — and sometimes their employers — contribute to an individual fund such as a 401(k) that is invested on the employee’s behalf.
According to an article by Janelle Cammenga, a policy analyst with the Tax Foundation’s Center for State Tax Policy, “the shift from defined benefit plans toward more fiscally responsible alternatives can help states better manage future liability, but many states still face years of underfunded obligations that will need to be fulfilled.”