JEFFERSON CITY — Rep. Ann Kelley, R-Lamar, wants to grant teachers in Missouri a tax deduction.
The federal government already offers teachers a $250 deduction for expenses related to education and to their classrooms each year. HB 1981 would give Missouri teachers an additional $500 state deduction for those same expenses.
According to a fiscal note, the deduction would account for a cost to the state of between $1 million and $1.85 million in fiscal year 2024.
In a hearing Wednesday before the House Ways and Means Committee, Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, D-Kansas City, had no issue with the cost.
"Teachers are definitely worth that," she said.
In its current state, the bill would require teachers to submit an itemized list to receive the deduction. Rep. Don Mayhew, R-Crocker, said he'd like to see the process be easier.
Zach Wyatt, legislative director for the Department of Revenue, said there's precedent to make it easier. Instead of an itemized list being required, a receipt could suffice if the bill was amended to mirror similar programs.
This is the second time Kelley has proposed a bill of this nature. A similar bill in 2020 did not make it through the process.
The current bill, if passed, would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.