Protesters call for reinstatement of MU mask mandate at NextGen grand opening

Over two dozen MU graduate workers gathered outside the new Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building on the morning of its grand opening Tuesday to call for a reinstatement of a mask mandate on campus.

Adam Thorp, left, marches at the forefront of a protest

Adam Thorp, left, marches at the forefront of a protest Tuesday at the Virginia Avenue Parking Garage in Columbia. Another protester, Drew Amidei, said he knows multiple graduate students who have compromised immune systems, and he thinks “it’s wrong to put students and instructors lives on the line because the president is afraid of Jefferson City.”

The Coalition of Graduate Workers organized the demonstration in response to MU's decision to let the COVID-19 mask requirement expire Friday, even though surrounding schools like Columbia College and Stephens College are still requiring masks indoors. 

Protesters lined across the street wearing red T-shirts, holding up signs and chanting "Mask 'till we're all vaxxed" to call attention toward the safety risks on a campus where neither vaccinations nor masks are required. Their efforts were received by passing motorists honking in support, but also some passersby yelling slurs and opposition to the demonstration. 

Graduate student Gabriel Jacobs holds a sign that reads “Don’t breathe on me” at a protest

Graduate student Gabriel Jacobs, right, holds a sign that reads “Don’t breathe on me” at a protest Tuesday across from the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building in Columbia. “It’s kind of funny, and kind of ironic, to take this symbol … and take it back to a more sensible position,” Jacobs said. “I’m trying to look out for peoples' rights to not have a deadly disease spread to them.”

The outreach officer for the coalition, Mike Olson, said the goals of the building contradict the recent actions of the university in regard to public health and safety of their students and faculty.

"We want to show the city, county, state and maybe even country that while we're building a grand building dedicated to health and science, we're not following the health and science of COVID," Olson said. "It's a paradox that we're calling attention to."

University administration officials said last week that after about weeks of deliberation and conversations with experts they had decided against asking the curators for an extension of the previous mask policy. COVID-19 case numbers have remained low during the fall semester, and local hospitals are keeping up with COVID-19 patients.

University of Missouri students hold up signs on across from the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building in Columbia

MU students hold up signs Tuesday across from the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building in Columbia. “I am a TA, and I’m happy to work with students and work closely with them, but a mask is a very basic thing to request from everyone,” said graduate student Carrie Stephen.

The coalition emerged as a union back in 2015 after MU sent out an email canceling health insurance for all graduate workers within 24 hours. Affiliated with the National Education Association, the organization is dedicated to securing just compensation and dignified working conditions for the graduate workers at MU.

According to pamphlets passed out at the protest, the group views the university's decision to let the mask mandate expire with little advance warning as "the latest in a long series of anti-graduate worker actions."

Wyatt Gregory, a third year graduate student, expressed fear for his and colleagues' safety as teachers who work with large classes of students. 

Graduate student Drew Amidei hands a pro-vaccination pamphlet to Adam Thorp

Graduate student Drew Amidei, right, hands a pro-vaccination pamphlet to Adam Thorp on Tuesday at the Virginia Avenue Parking Garage in Columbia. Amidei described MU's decision to drop the mask mandate as “shocking.”

"If students aren't vaccinated, nothing has really changed from the height of the lockdown," Gregory said. "If nobody's wearing masks and unvaccinated people feel no pressure or obligation to do so, it makes it unsafe for us to work."

  • MU reporter, Fall 2021 Studying print and digital reporting Reach me at so6vm@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

