River Pauley, 2, walks Chebby, a part Pot-bellied and mini pig hybrid, during a protest put on by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine

River Pauley, 2, walks Chebby, a pot-bellied and mini pig hybrid, during a protest Thursday by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine at MU’s Memorial Union. “We just want to advocate for the pigs,” said Krista Pauley, River’s mother. “We heard about the research Mizzou is doing, and we wanted to try to help end the invasive procedures that are done to the pigs.”

 Bailey Stover/Missourian

Members of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine wheeled five boxes of printed and signed petitions through the doors of Jesse Hall on Thursday, calling for an end to animal use in MU's emergency medicine training program.

The delivery of the 52,454 petitions was part of a protest put on by the committee outside of Memorial Union. Around a dozen protesters — accompanied by a pet pig — were in attendance and advocating against the killing of pigs in medical training at MU.

