Members of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine wheeled five boxes of printed and signed petitions through the doors of Jesse Hall on Thursday, calling for an end to animal use in MU's emergency medicine training program.
The delivery of the 52,454 petitions was part of a protest put on by the committee outside of Memorial Union. Around a dozen protesters — accompanied by a pet pig — were in attendance and advocating against the killing of pigs in medical training at MU.
MU uses around six pigs a year for training on live tissue that involves the cardiovascular system, said Christian Basi, spokesperson for the university. The animals are euthanized after the procedures are complete.
The protest was led by Kerry Foley, a retired emergency medicine physician and member of the committee, which advocates for animal rights nationwide. Foley defined the university's current use of pigs in their emergency medicine program as cruel, unnecessary and outmoded.
"We would like (the university) to join the 277 other emergency medicine residency programs across North America that have modernized their methodology," Foley said.
Foley said that MU is among the 3% of emergency medicine programs that still use live animals. These figures are based on the committee's own research.
Basi said that as simulation technology has advanced, the university has cut back on the use of animals in their programs. However, he said the university is not at a point where it can omit all training procedures that use live animals; there are still some rare instances where animals are necessary to prepare physicians for life or death scenarios in emergency rooms.
Foley said that pigs have different anatomy than humans do, and the use of modern, human relevant simulations would be more beneficial to medical programs.
"If you are learning how to do a procedure in an operating room, the animal is slaughtered at the end, but it is kept alive during the procedures, and you get one shot ... Where as if you're using these human relevant simulators ... you can do it over and over and over again until you've really mastered the skill," Foley said.
Michael Straw, a Columbia resident and member of the committee, attended the protest. He said he believes the university should evolve its research to exclude live animal use.
"I believe in supporting the ethical treatment of animals," Straw said. "I believe that they have feelings and a need to experience life in their own unique way without us controlling them."