 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Puppies for Parole hosts dog talent showcase

Puppies for Parole hosts dog talent showcase

Dogs ran through an agility course in the Jefferson City Correctional Center on Wednesday morning. Beside them, inmates carried treats in hand.

Handler Ronald Cage, who is incarcerated at Jefferson City Correctional Center

Ronald Cage, who is incarcerated at Jefferson City Correctional Center, prepares Elevate for the speed competition on Wednesday at the Dawg Days Showcase in Jefferson City. “The progress I’ve made through doing this program … it’s amazing,” Cage said.

The showcase was put on by Puppies for Parole, a nonprofit that works with animal shelters across Missouri to connect rescue dogs with inmates who are trained handlers. Once the dogs pass the Canine Good Citizen test, they are able to be adopted from their original shelters.

Handler Keith Linhardt leads recently-adopted dog Alex over a hurdle

Handler Keith Linhardt, who is incarcerated at Jefferson City Correctional Center, leads recently-adopted dog Alex over a hurdle on Wednesday at the Dawg Days Showcase in Jefferson City. Linhardt has been a part of Puppies for Parole since its inception in 2010.
Handler David Haler, who is incarcerated

Handler David Haler, who is incarcerated at Jefferson City Correctional Center, cuddles up with his dog Moose in between events on Wednesday at the Dawg Days Showcase in Jefferson City. “I did some bad things in my life, but this is how I get to give back to my community,” Haler said.
Corrections Case Manager Derrick Ebeirus honors Joe Denti for his work

Corrections Case Manager Derrick Ebeirus honors Joe Denti for his work with the program on Wednesday at the Dawg Days Showcase in Jefferson City. “This program changes lives,” Denti said. “And we can’t do this without each other.”
A dog handler hangs onto a leash between events

A dog handler hangs onto a leash between events on Wednesday at the Dawg Days Showcase in Jefferson City. Dogs live in cells with their handlers before graduating from the program and going on to adoption. Advanced training can prepare some dogs to serve owners who are diabetic or veterans with PTSD.
Handlers William Bagby (left) and Jason Barr watch dogs Dipper and Cash play

Handlers William Bagby (left) and Jason Barr, who are incarcerated at Jefferson City Correctional Center, watch dogs Dipper and Cash play on Wednesday at the Puppies for Parole showcase in Jefferson City. “To be perfectly honest … these dogs saved my life,” Barr said.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant City Editor and Reporter. Reach me at ealgyc@umsystem.edu.

  • Assistant City Editor, fall 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at katie.taranto@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Photojournalist, Health & Higher Ed. photo editor, & second-year graduate student. (She/her/hers). Reach me at carolinemccone@mail.missouri.edu, in the newsroom at 882-5700, or on Instagram @carolineonfilm. 

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred