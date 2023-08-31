Puppies for Parole hosts dog talent showcase

Ronald Cage, who is incarcerated at Jefferson City Correctional Center, prepares Elevate for the speed competition on Wednesday at the Dawg Days Showcase in Jefferson City. “The progress I’ve made through doing this program … it’s amazing,” Cage said.
A dog handler hangs onto a leash between events on Wednesday at the Dawg Days Showcase in Jefferson City. Dogs live in cells with their handlers before graduating from the program and going on to adoption. Advanced training can prepare some dogs to serve owners who are diabetic or veterans with PTSD.
Handler David Haler, who is incarcerated at Jefferson City Correctional Center, cuddles up with his dog Moose in between events on Wednesday at the Dawg Days Showcase in Jefferson City. “I did some bad things in my life, but this is how I get to give back to my community,” Haler said.
Corrections Case Manager Derrick Ebeirus honors Joe Denti for his work with the program on Wednesday at the Dawg Days Showcase in Jefferson City. “This program changes lives,” Denti said. “And we can’t do this without each other.”
Handlers William Bagby (left) and Jason Barr, who are incarcerated at Jefferson City Correctional Center, watch dogs Dipper and Cash play on Wednesday at the Puppies for Parole showcase in Jefferson City. “To be perfectly honest … these dogs saved my life,” Barr said.
Handler Keith Linhardt, who is incarcerated at Jefferson City Correctional Center, leads recently-adopted dog Alex over a hurdle on Wednesday at the Dawg Days Showcase in Jefferson City. Linhardt has been a part of Puppies for Parole since its inception in 2010.
Dogs ran through an agility course in the Jefferson City Correctional Center on Wednesday morning. Beside them, inmates carried treats in hand.
The showcase was put on by Puppies for Parole, a nonprofit that works with animal shelters across Missouri to connect rescue dogs with inmates who are trained handlers. Once the dogs pass the Canine Good Citizen test, they are able to be adopted from their original shelters.
