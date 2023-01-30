The push to allow Missouri students to transfer out of their home district and direct tax money toward their new school of choice is picking up momentum, with a state Senate committee set to approve a pair of bills this week.

The bills — one that would allow public districts and charter schools to open to nonresidents and another that would give families a tax credit to use toward any school — were debated by the Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee last week. It was the same day advocacy organizations rallied at the Missouri Capitol for National School Choice Week.

