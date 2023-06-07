'Put your best foot forward': Children learn etiquette at the 2023 Manners Class

Mansion docent Patty Morrow teaches verbal communication skills on Wednesday at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City. “With the mastery of social graces we become more confident. Manners are like a superpower that can enrich your life,” Morrow said.
Mansion docent Roger Connell helps Logan Abadi seal an envelope on Wednesday at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City. The children practiced their written communication by writing thank you notes to the governor’s wife for hosting the event.
Children ages 8-12 were invited to Manners at the Mansion, day-long etiquette sessions held June 6-8 at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City. The event, hosted by the Friends of the Missouri Governor’s Mansion, features workshops in verbal and written communication, as well as table setting and etiquette. Parents and guardians arrived for a three-course lunch after the morning lessons, where the children displayed their new skills. First Lady of Missouri Teresa Parson also made an appearance at the lunch, where she chatted with the children and their parents.