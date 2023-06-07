 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Put your best foot forward': Children learn etiquette at the 2023 Manners Class

'Put your best foot forward': Children learn etiquette at the 2023 Manners Class

Children ages 8-12 were invited to Manners at the Mansion, day-long etiquette sessions held June 6-8 at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City. The event, hosted by the Friends of the Missouri Governor’s Mansion, features workshops in verbal and written communication, as well as table setting and etiquette. Parents and guardians arrived for a three-course lunch after the morning lessons, where the children displayed their new skills. First Lady of Missouri Teresa Parson also made an appearance at the lunch, where she chatted with the children and their parents. 

Mansion docent Patty Morrow teaches verbal communication skills

Mansion docent Patty Morrow teaches verbal communication skills on Wednesday at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City. “With the mastery of social graces we become more confident. Manners are like a superpower that can enrich your life,” Morrow said.
Mansion docent Roger Connell helps Logan Abadi seal an envelope on

Mansion docent Roger Connell helps Logan Abadi seal an envelope on Wednesday at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City. The children practiced their written communication by writing thank you notes to the governor’s wife for hosting the event.

A handwritten place card decorates the table on Wednesday at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City. The event ended with a three course luncheon for attendees and their parents.
First Lady Teresa Parson, Elias Abadi, and Logan Abadi

First Lady Teresa Parson, Elias Abadi and Logan Abadi. The children showed their guests their newfound skills during the luncheon.
Janet Brown poses for a picture with Madalynn Bredeman

Janet Brown poses for a picture with Madalynn Bredeman. The children and their visitors gathered by the fountain outside the mansion before attending the luncheon.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Visual journalism reporter, summer 2023.

    Graduate student studying documentary journalism.

    Reach me at tcj22d@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant Director of Photography, spring 2023. Reach me at mammft@missouri.edu.