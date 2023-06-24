Ragtag Cinema celebrates 23rd birthday

Christine Boyle, left, and Rob Fletcher joke around in the drink line at Ragtag Cinema's 23rd birthday celebration Saturday at Columbia Regional Airport. Logboat Brewing Company sold local beers and ciders to attendees.
A Ragtag Cinema employee scoops freshly popped popcorn into bags in preparation for a screening of "Casablanca" Saturday at Columbia Regional Airport. Attendees enjoyed food and mingled for the first two hours of the event before sitting down for the movie as the sun set.
LEFT: Madison Esely-Kohlman peers out the airplane window on Saturday at Columbia Regional Airport. RIGHT: Pilot J.T. Morgan flew the plane over MU's campus and Chick-fil-A to see how long the restaurant’s drive-thru line was Saturday. Morgan was one of the two pilots who took attendees into the air for their 30-minute flights.
Ragtag Cinema celebrated its 23rd birthday during a festival Saturday at Columbia Regional Airport. Celebrants enjoyed food, music and drinks from Logboat Brewing Company before sitting down to watch a screening of "Casablanca." Attendees also could sign up to take a 30-minute flight with Columbia Jet Center in a small airplane. Riders enjoyed bird's-eye views of Columbia and were even able to handle the controls a little bit. Music was provided by Tom Andes, an adjunct professor of jazz music at MU, who serenaded guests on keyboard. As the sun set, everyone settled down with popcorn to watch "Casablanca" in the airplane hangar. Every year, Ragtag Cinema celebrates its birthday at an event designed to bring lovers of cinema together.