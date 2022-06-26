Ming Hsieh won the CoMo Famous competition Saturday at Ragtag Cinema with the film "Clueless." She raised a total of $12,558 for the nonprofit.
Hsieh owns a popular nail salon named Polished.
This is the third year Ragtag Film Society has held the competition. The society chooses five prominent Columbians, and each select a film to show one night at Ragtag Cinema to raise money for the nonprofit theater. The winner of the competition is the person who can raise the most money for the organization through donations and ticket sales.
“The revenue that we make from ticket sales for the best in the cinema are just not enough to support the organization in what we do. So, it's really important that we have fundraisers,” said Stacie Pottinger, the development and communications director of the society - and also the winner of the first CoMo Famous competition.
“We also wanted to reach more people in the community to know that we're here and what we do. And that was probably even more important than raising the funds.”
For many people in Columbia, Ragtag is a place of creativity, diversity, friendship and intellectual stimulation.
“It's a place to come and appreciate art and also to appreciate the openness of the community, and the beauty of the people who live here. And I'm so glad to be able to, in a small, small way, support ragtag,” said Carolyn Magnuson, a donor of Ragtag Film Society.