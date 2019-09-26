You’re standing in front of an audience. You practiced the speech dozens of times in front of the mirror. You look out over the crowd, open your mouth and nothing comes out.
There may be an answer for why this happens, thanks to a $2.8 million grant from the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders awarded to Maria Dietrich, an associate professor of speech, language and hearing sciences in the MU School of Health Professions.
In her past research, Dietrich found that stressed-induced brain activators could lead to voice disorders in the long run.
Dietrich said she was drawn to the field of speech and language because she was always interested in the health field and the medical aspect of it. She was further drawn to voice disorders because she had a strong interest in music.
“It’s a combination of being interested in medicine and rehabilitation. And then voice specifically, that brought me to this area,” Dietrich said.
She has been working in the field since 2003 and has written 10 papers focusing on different aspects of speech and factors that could cause an issue with a person’s voice or ability to speak.
Dietrich will use the grant to further her research on expand her voice disorder research and continue functional MRI research to better understand laryngeal stress responders, or how a voice box responds to stress. Her research will also include early career teachers with vocal fatigue to study the links between stress, perceived vocal effort and muscular differences in voice control.
She will collaborate with the engineering school to advance the research.
Guilherme DeSouza, associate professor in the Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department is working on developing a pattern recognition algorithm that can “successfully distinguish between muscle responses in those with and without muscle fatigue.”