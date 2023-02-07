 Skip to main content
Recreational marijuana sales begin in city limits following ordinance approval

Cannabis dispensaries in Columbia started selling recreational marijuana to people over the age of 21 Tuesday.

The dispensaries within Columbia city limits were set back a few days because the City Council did not approve an ordinance allowing medical marijuana facilities to convert their licenses to also sell recreational marijuana until their regular meeting Feb. 6

Team lead, Ayanna Roberts, speaks with a customer purchasing recreational marijuana

Team lead, Ayanna Roberts, speaks with a customer purchasing recreational marijuana Monday at Green Releaf Dispensary in Columbia. Green Releaf has been open since 2021, and previously sold only medicinal products.
Lead budtender, Tyrel White sells Sundro flower on Tuesday, Feb. 6

Lead budtender Tyrel White sells Sundro flower on Tuesday at Hippos Dispensary in Columbia. Hippos sells a range of cannabis items from edibles to flower.
