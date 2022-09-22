The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas has deployed nine volunteers to Puerto Rico to support victims of Hurricane Fiona.

Additional volunteers have been sent to western Alaska in response to Typhoon Merbok and to the West Coast to provide aid to those affected by wildfires, according to a Wednesday news release from the Red Cross.

  • K-12 & Youth reporter, fall 2022 Studying print journalism Reach me at mrr5fk@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

