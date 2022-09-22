The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas has deployed nine volunteers to Puerto Rico to support victims of Hurricane Fiona.
Additional volunteers have been sent to western Alaska in response to Typhoon Merbok and to the West Coast to provide aid to those affected by wildfires, according to a Wednesday news release from the Red Cross.
“As disasters wreak havoc from coast to coast and beyond, volunteers from the Missouri and Arkansas region continue to step up to help,” said Chris Harmon, regional disaster officer for American Red Cross of Missouri-Arkansas, in the release.
“Disasters come in all shapes and sizes, and we need more volunteers to not only help respond to large-scale disasters like this, but also to help at home to respond to local disasters that happen every day, such as home fires.”
As of Wednesday morning, 20 people across the region had also volunteered, in addition to 11 volunteers that are already on the scene of the impacted areas.
“We have one gentleman from Boone County who is in Alaska and a gentleman from Pulaski County who is confirmed on the ground in Puerto Rico right now,” Joe Zydlo, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas, said.
When Hurricane Fiona landed in Puerto Rico, it knocked out all power to the island with heavy rain and winds of 75 mph. Areas throughout Puerto Rico could see as much as 30 inches of rain before the storm passes.
Due to the flooding, debris and mudslides, hundreds of people have been evacuated and people are encouraged to move to higher ground, according to the news release.
Typhoon Merbok hit western Alaska over the weekend, causing powerful flooding that uprooted buildings and forced residents to seek shelter. Coastal towns and villages are continuing to face flooding and power outages.
With cold weather and freezing temperatures expected, flooded homes and airport runways are a concern. Delivery of supplies and goods by barge will stop soon, along with air transport, because of the weather. Air and barge deliveries are the main methods of getting supplies to some remote areas.