JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Religious Freedom Protection Act won preliminary approval from the Missouri House on Wednesday. The bill would prevent public officials from shutting down meetings or services held by religious groups.
The same bill was proposed last year as a response to restrictions on religious gatherings prompted by COVID-19. This year’s bill, HB1713, is sponsored by Rep. Alex Riley, R-Springfield. It has passed two committees with bipartisan votes.
Riley stressed the importance of places of worship, especially during times of crisis. He cited a Gallup poll that found that people who attended worship services during COVID-19 saw an increase in their mental health quality.
“Our places of worship operate in a very unique way in this state, and we as government should not shut them down,” Riley said.
The legislation includes exemptions for imminent dangers such as fires, tornadoes and earthquakes. One exemption lists civil unrest as an imminent danger, and a couple Republicans expressed concern with that particular provision.
Rep. Jim Murphy, R-Mehlville, was one Republican to express concern with the civil unrest exemption, asking Riley if an official could close a religious service because a riot was occurring outside. The exemption’s intent is to allow law enforcement to intervene if the service attendees are confronted with some type of threat, Riley said. He also stated he would be open to making improvements to that provision to clarify its intent.
Some Democrats opposed the bill because of the dangers of gathering during COVID-19. Rep. Marlon Anderson, D-St. Louis, spoke in opposition to the bill because of the toll COVID-19 took on his district, even though he personally liked the bill.
Rep. Mark Ellebracht, D-Liberty, worked on the bill when it was in the judiciary committee. He spoke in favor of the bill Wednesday because it reinforces constitutional religious protections.
“I support my constituents who believe they feel like in times of trouble they need to go to church,” Ellebracht said.