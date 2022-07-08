Mere miles away from the Normandy invasion on D-Day, Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. William J. McGowan’s P-47D Thunderbolt was hit by anti-aircraft fire.
The 23-year-old crashed into a field and died near Omaha Beach.
Upon initial investigation in 1947, McGowan’s remains were declared non-recoverable. But in 2019, the crash was resurveyed by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Command, whose analysts formally identified the remains.
On Saturday, almost eight decades after his death, McGowan's body will be buried with full military honors at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial — in France, on the shore of Omaha Beach. The most recent burial to occur there took place in 2018.
McGowan, a Missouri School of Journalism graduate and Minnesota native, worked for the United Press in Madison, Wis., as a journalist. He was an editor of the Swift County Monitor-News before he began serving as a World War II pilot in 1943, the year he graduated from MU.
The Normandy cemetery houses 9,386 total headstones, including four women and three Medal of Honor recipients.
Its “wall of the missing” features 1,557 names. Nineteen of those individuals’ remains have since been identified, including McGowan’s.
“Burials like these are quite uncommon, as you can imagine,” Ashleigh Byrnes, spokesperson for the American Battle Monuments Commission, said in an email. Byrnes added that events such as the ceremony for McGowan "remain an important reflection of the nation's commitment to account for and honor every U.S. service member who has perished on foreign soil."
The ceremony for McGowan was originally scheduled to take place in 2020, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.