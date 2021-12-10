Rep. David Tyson Smith told the Muleskinners meeting on Friday that he will prefile a bill that would reduce the number of routine traffic stops.
Smith said he sees that as a priority as he heads next month into his first full legislative session representing Columbia and Boone County.
Smith, elected in April after former officeholder Kip Kendrick stepped down, said he is looking forward to what's ahead.
"It has been an exciting six or seven months," said Smith, "It is a very exciting atmosphere."
Describing his proposed legislation, Smith said it would make it illegal for law enforcement to pull people over for minor traffic infractions, such as license plate lights being out.
Smith said he is motivated to pass this bill because of the amount of racial profiling that happens in Columbia, as well as the entire state of Missouri.
He spoke about his personal experience being pulled over for his license plate light being out, which he was not aware of. Both of his children were in the car with him as well, Smith recalled, and seeing the fear in their eyes was jarring to him.
He recounted how he had been told before that when law enforcement looks up an individual's information during a traffic stop, they could possibly see your profession. Whether they saw that he was an attorney or not, Smith said he wasn't sure if he was treated in a kinder regard than if they did not see that information.
Smith talked about the data that is being seen on traffic stops, such as age and demographics, and how that data hasn't been improving, so he believes a law limiting the reasons for traffic stops may be a better means of addressing the issue.
This topic was one that brought a lot of conversation up among the members of the Muleskinners, with several agreeing that while routine traffic stops are important, they also have been harmful when they seem to be targeting a specific group of individuals.
Smith is also working on co-sponsoring bills regarding the financial compensation that Kevin Strickland will receive. Strickland was exonerated this year after serving four decades in prison for a triple-murder he did not commit.