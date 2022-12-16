A portion of E. Walnut Street will remain closed until Tuesday after non-structural parts of the Guitar Building collapsed Thursday morning.
Sydney Olsen, public information officer for the city of Columbia, said she anticipates closures will be removed after repairs are made.
The closure has halted the operations of several businesses that work out of the building, Olsen said.
“Opening Walnut is a moving target at the moment but we, of course, are making every effort to reopen as soon as possible,” Olsen wrote in an email on Friday.
Room 38, a restaurant located at the bottom of the Guitar Building, was temporarily closed because of the collapse.
"Yesterday (Thursday) we were closed 100%, which obviously affected us pretty negatively which was unfortunate," said Billy Giordano, a Room 38 staff member.
As of this morning, Room 38 is fully open and the building is safe, Giordano said. The building adjacent to Room 38, located at 810 E Walnut St., will remain closed off while repairs to the parapet wall are made.
“They intend to remove a portion of that parapet wall and brace off the remaining wall and that will occur above the 810 E Walnut location,” Olsen said. “So they're going to fence off that area to protect the public.”
The street's eastbound lane will remain closed until the repairs are complete, Olsen said.