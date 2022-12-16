A portion of E. Walnut Street will remain closed until Tuesday after non-structural parts of the Guitar Building collapsed Thursday morning. 

Sydney Olsen, public information officer for the city of Columbia, said she anticipates closures will be removed after repairs are made.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, Fall 2022. Studying Journalism and Political Science. Reach me at opskpy@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you