The filing period for congressional, state and local races across Missouri is now closed, revealing 55 candidates for state Senate and 328 for state House.
In Boone County, several races now include candidates who filed at the last minute, including races for commissioner, associate circuit judge and other county positions. The filing deadline was Tuesday.
Primaries are scheduled for Aug. 2 followed by the general election Nov. 8.
At the state level, most of the candidates are Republican.
A total of 42 Republican candidates are up for senate seats in comparison to 12 Democrats. For state representative positions, there are 200 Republicans versus 117 Democrats.
With U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler stepping out and running for U.S. Senate this year, one of the most interesting races in the state is that of the 4th Congressional district. The Missouri legislature has not yet reached an agreement on an updated map for the congressional districts based on the 2020 census.
Ten candidates are currently vying for the seat — eight Republicans, one Democrat and one Libertarian.
Some known faces competing for the job include state Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, and state Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville. Kyle Stonner LaBrue, another Republican candidate for the seat, filed his name on the last day. According to his website, he is committed to standing firm on preserving the Second Amendment, pro-life legislation and preventing illegal immigration, among other things.
Jack Truman, the only Democrat candidate in the race, filed his candidacy during the first week of March.
“There are a lot of open minded people in this district. My hopes and ambitions are to represent my constituents as best I can,” Truman, who lives in Lamar in Barton County, said.
Other important districts
State House District 44, which previously included parts of Boone and Randolph counties, has been represented by Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, for six years. The newly drawn district stays within the Boone County lines. Toalson Reisch is up for reelection against Democratic candidate Dave Raithel.
A Boone County native and resident, Raithel previously ran for the Columbia Public School Board in 2011.
Kathy Steinhoff stands unopposed as the only Democrat running for the House District 45, which is currently represented by state Rep. David Smith, D-Columbia. Smith has represented the area since April, following former state Rep. Kip Kendrick’s resignation from the post.
Although she is an uncontested candidate, Steinhoff said she still intends to run a full campaign.
“I do not want to take the voters for granted,” she said. “I still think it’s important to let voters know who I am and hope that they will support me.”
Smith is running for the 46th District this year, where he also stands unopposed. He made this decision anticipating that the General Assembly will finalize a newly redrawn map of legislative districts that places his home in a new 46th District that includes much of Columbia north of Interstate 70.
The 47th District, which encompasses much of Columbia’s Fourth Ward and western Boone County, has John Martin as the Republican candidate.
Martin told the Missourian that he considers himself a pro-life candidate and wants to uphold constitutional rights like the Second Amendment and freedom of speech. He also wants to improve the quality and transparency in education in the hopes of leading to a stronger workforce and continued support to the University of Missouri.
“District 47 now includes a new area of Columbia,” he said. “As the only Republican candidate, I look forward to meeting those people and discussing my qualifications all throughout the summer as we head to the general election.”
There are two Democrat candidates running for the position as well − Adrian Plank and Chimene Schwach.
State Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, who has occupied the seat since 2014, had defeated Plank in the last two elections. Basye is not running for reelection because of term limits.
State Rep. Tim Taylor, R-Bunceton, currently represents the 48th District and is unopposed for reelection.
With Walsh competing for the 4th Congressional District this year, the state House’s 50th District seat was initially contested by the Republican candidate James Musgraves against the Democrat candidate Douglas Mann. On the last day of filing, another Democrat, Renee Hoagenson, joined the race.
“My goal is to work with other lawmakers on legislation that benefits the people of Missouri ensuring families have access to health care and quality education as well as protecting initiatives passed by the voters of this state,” Hoagenson said.
Hoagenson ran for Missouri’s 4th Congressional District seat in 2017 but was defeated by Hartzler.
County elections
In Boone County, 14 Democrats are running for local offices compared to four Republicans.
James Pounds, who filed four days before the deadline, is running for the Boone County presiding commissioner seat as a Republican. He ran unsuccessfully for county commissioner in 2012 and 2016. He will face Connie Leipard in the primary. Kip Kendrick is the sole Democrat in the race.
Shamon Jones, a Republican candidate running for recorder of deeds, filed on the last day. She will compete against the winner of the Democratic primary. Three Democrats have filed for the post: Nick Knoth, Shannon Martin and Bob Nolte. Filing five days before the deadline, Knoth told the Missourian that he was motivated to run after being encouraged to do so by other elected officials in Boone County.
Kylie Rieman, a Democrat running for the county auditor post, filed on the last day as well. She will compete against Republican candidate Jason Gibson, who is currently a senior accountant and analyst with Boone County government.