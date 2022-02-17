JEFFERSON CITY — The clock is ticking for the Missouri General Assembly to pass changes to elections, and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is counting. Ashcroft’s website features a countdown clock for the legislature to pass measures for what he describes as “election integrity.”
Ashcroft, the state’s chief elections official, is heading a campaign for these provisions, which include a photo identification requirement and the authority to audit voter rolls. He is scheduled to highlight the proposals at a town hall in St. Louis County on Saturday.
Ashcroft’s push is part of a nationwide effort from Republican states.
“This has been a particularly vigorous campaign on voting reform, changes to voting laws, over the last 18 months or so now,” said Peverill Squire, political science professor at MU. “It didn’t start just because of 2020, but 2020 has certainly intensified the debate and the passion behind it.”
There are a couple of bills in the House Elections Committee that feature many of Ashcroft’s proposed changes. Rep. Peggy McGaugh, R-Carrollton, worked with the secretary of state’s office over the summer to prepare the legislation.
McGaugh was a county clerk before joining the legislature and has experience in election administration.
Georgia, Texas and Florida passed voting bills during their 2021 legislative sessions that include restrictive measures. Seven states currently have strict requirements for government-issued photo IDs, similar to the provision proposed for Missouri.
Election issues have become increasingly polarized, and the divide was on display at the initial hearing for one of McGaugh’s bills, HB 2113. Given that there is no evidence of widespread fraud, Rep. David Smith, D-Columbia, questioned the purpose of measures such as the photo ID requirement that make it harder for people to vote.
Opponents argue that the requirement would impose an undue burden on the elderly, people with disabilities and people of color, who may lack an unexpired state-issued photo ID.
Republican proponents said the measure is a safeguard to remove opportunities for fraud.
“I think that generally, most people do have ID, and I don’t think that suppresses votes,” said Deputy Secretary of State Trish Vincent, who spoke on behalf of Ashcroft’s office at a recent hearing.
HB 2113, which McGaugh hopes will be part of an elections package, proposes 21 changes and is similar to a piece of legislation last year that died in the Senate. McGaugh’s other bill, HB 2140, is similar but removes the audit and photo identification provisions.
Along with allowing audits from the secretary of state, HB 2113 would require election authorities to remove improper names on voter rolls. Any elections body that doesn’t comply could be cut off from state funding.
Other provisions would allow voters to file change of address forms on Election Day, and prohibit changes to election laws in the 26 weeks preceding an election. Both bills would also move to a paper ballot system by 2024.
As of Thursday, Ashcroft’s countdown clock showed that 85 days remain to consider the legislation. The legislative session ends May 13.