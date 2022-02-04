A University of Missouri professor is on a team of researchers that found at least four "cryptic" variants of the COVID-19 virus in New York City sewers.
The study was led by virologist Marc Johnson, an MU professor of molecular microbiology and immunology, and John Dennehy, a virologist at Queens College, City University of New York.
According to the study, these COVID-19 lineages “contain mutations that had been rarely observed in clinical samples” and “share many mutations with the omicron variant of concern.”
However, the mutations were not found in a database known as GISAID EpiCoV, which tracks viruses around the world.
The study, titled “Tracking cryptic SARS-CoV-2 lineages detected in NYC wastewater,” was published Thursday in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a lineage is “a genetically closely related group of virus variants derived from a common ancestor.” COVID-19 has many of these variants due to continuous mutations in its genetic code.
Johnson and Dennehy said they had not been able to find out the source of these lineages yet. Although the researchers could not rule out humans being the host of these lineages, they believed it is possible that rats in the New York City sewers were animal reservoirs for the lineages they found.
Johnson had ample experience in analyzing wastewater for COVID-19 variants. As a researcher at Missouri’s Coronavirus Sewershed Surveillance Project, he had been examining samples of sewage water from 59 community wastewater facilities from across the state since May 2020.
In March 2021, when carrying out wastewater analysis in his lab at the university’s Bond Life Sciences Center, Johnson discovered a “cryptic” lineage in samples from St. Louis, which persisted for six weeks. However, afterwards, that lineage disappeared.
That phenomenon piqued Johnson’s interest, so he began to reach out to see if others had observed similar unusual COVID-19 genetic sequences. That was when he heard Dennehy talking about unusual results he observed in New York City’s wastewater samples on “This Week in Virology,” a popular podcast among virologists.
Wastewater analysis was not commonly used to discover new variants until recently. Instead, nationwide efforts loosely organized by the CDC were on the lookout for COVID-19 variants by sampling patents diagnosed with the disease.
However, by using wastewater analysis, Johnson said his team saw the omicron variant in New York City before the first human case was collected.
“We’re the only ones that have found something that wasn’t already known,” Johnson said, adding that they were “kind of on the cutting edge with this.”
Regarding his analysis of wastewater samples from Missouri, Johnson said the main trend since 2022 was the prevalence of the omicron variant. Most of the variants detected currently were omicron. A new lineage of the omicron variant called BA.2 was also beginning to rear its head.
“At this point, all we know is that this lineage is becoming more prevalent in certain places, but we don’t know clinically whether it’s any different,” he said.
The interactive map provided by the Missouri Sewershed Surveillance Project website is scheduled to be updated Friday. However, Johnson could not be certain about it since wastewater sample deliveries were affected by the snowstorm.
Looking into the future, Johnson believed using wastewater analysis to look for where new variants come from would be an effective way to monitor the spread of COVID-19.
“John and I sequenced the virus from eight million people every week. You cannot — cannot — sequence that many patients every week,” he said.