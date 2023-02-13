Ste. Genevieve County residents who fear a proposed silica sand mine will drain their drinking water wells and light up the night sky with its 24-hour schedule asked a Missouri House committee on Monday to halt the project.

“We (do) not deserve to have our futures ruined because a handful of people want to make a lot of money,” said Chris Eckenfels, a farmer from Ste. Genevieve County.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you