Columbia Parks and Recreation is building a bike park in Cosmopolitan Park. The department held a public interest meeting for the project yesterday where they fielded questions and comments from cyclists and other members of the community.

The meeting took place at the Activity & Recreation Center, where the department had easels on display highlighting the amenities they have planned for the 26-acre property.

  • Local government and neighborhoods reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and economics. Reach me at ssrctx@umsystem.edu.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

