Crowds are arriving for Homecoming weekend amid reports of drugged drinks and increasing protests about sexual assault.
Many resources are available to those who experience sexual assault, including the Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention Center on MU campus and True North in the Columbia community at large.
Another option is to seek medical support from MU Health. There are specifically trained Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners like Jennifer Delp who can help connect people with advocacy and counseling services as well as conduct Sexual Assault Forensic Exams.
“It’s very patient-focused,” Delp said. “We want to make sure that our patients get the best care that they can get and that they regain some of the control that they lost through the assault itself. So it very much becomes what they need in that moment, as far as beginning to put their health back together, but also regaining some of their power.”
According to Delp, individuals looking for support from SANE staff check in through the regular emergency department, and after an emergency room nurse takes their vitals, they will be directed to a separate waiting room where they can safely wait for the SANE providers.
Exams are catered to the person who experienced the assault. Options include having a survivor’s advocate present with them in the emergency department when the exam is performed.
Patients have full autonomy in deciding whether to involve law enforcement.
Medications for prevention of sexually transmitted infections and emergency contraception are available. SANE providers offer forensic evidence collection or just a physical exam to determine the patient’s health and safety.
Delp also said people who experience sexual assault are sometimes reluctant to report it for a range of reasons.
“One of the things that I see often is survivors are not even sure if what happened to them would be considered a sexual assault by somebody else,” Delp said. “So, sometimes they don’t report because they’re just not sure that because they think it’s a sexual assault, that it truly is a sexual assault.”
Delp stressed the need for bystander intervention.
“So for example, if you were at a party, and you saw somebody put something in the drink of the of the person standing next to, you knock their drink over so that they can’t drink it,” Delp said. “Find an excuse to get them somewhere safe, as much as you can keep yourself safe.”
Delp has also noticed a transition in the mindset of people reporting assault to nurses like her.
“People no longer feel like it’s their fault or it’s something that they’ve done wrong,” Delp said. “Education is out there, that this was a choice that somebody else made that caused you to be assaulted, that you did not cause your assault. We also are seeing that we have a huge advocacy within our student body populations in Missouri right now.”
Protests like the Mizzou Without Rape rally Tuesday reflect a nationwide push to give survivors more agency and autonomy in Title IX language and procedures.
Sexual assault advocates like Delp and Matthew Huffman, spokesperson for the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, also highlight the need for more survivor-centered conversations on college campuses.
“Instead of risk reduction tips of don’t accept a drink from a stranger, don’t leave your drink alone, use the buddy system. Those are risk reduction, and that’s fine. But a really strong message from the beginning would be sexual assault is a crime,” Huffman said.
“Drugging someone’s drink or intentionally getting them intoxicated and assaulting them is illegal,” Huffman added. “That’s a much stronger statement. And it also shows for anyone who has experienced trauma that the campus is taking it seriously, and that these are very serious public health and public safety matters.”
MU administrators will meet with the organizers of the Mizzou Without Rape rally Friday to discuss requests made in the organizers’ letter to the University of Missouri.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said that the university administration supports the student demonstrators and that they are looking at ways the university might make changes and better educate students about the many resources that already exist on campus.
“One of (the requests) is about adding some language to some of the crime alerts specifically those around sexual assault,” Basi said. “So, that will be discussed, for sure.”
Delp and nurses like her are among those resources.
“Number one, get yourself safe, or if you’re concerned about a friend, get them safe,” Delp said. “And then, don’t be afraid to come in and see us. It’s the first step in kind of regaining that control. You can come in and see us, and it can be completely anonymous where nobody even knows you came in, and we can just give you that peace of mind that yes, your body is okay.”
Delp says that anonymous reports can even help law enforcement identify patterns or repeat assailants. Individuals who report assaults can also change their minds at any time throughout the process.