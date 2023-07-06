Restoration work progresses on downtown building

Jason Phillips, a Mid-Continental Restoration employee, lowers himself to the sidewalk Thursday at Tellers Gallery and Bar in Columbia. Restoration of the building began in June and is expected to be finished by July 20.
Kenny Allen does restoration work on a wall Thursday at Tellers Gallery and Bar in Columbia. Allen’s crew has stripped and replaced some of the mortar and is in the process of painting over the repaired masonry.
Kenny Allen, a foreman for Mid-Continental Restoration, paints a wall Thursday at Tellers Gallery and Bar in Columbia. According to Allen, his crew has done restoration work all over downtown Columbia, including repairs at CJ’s Hot Wings and C.R. Ink Tattoo.
William Crafton, an intern for Mid-Continental Restoration, organizes equipment on Thursday at Tellers Gallery and Bar in Columbia. Crafton is a student at Pittsburg State University and used his connections at school to get an internship for the company.
A crew from Mid-Continental Restoration worked on repairs Thursday at a building on the corner of Ninth Street and Broadway in downtown Columbia. The process began June 23 and is expected to be completed in under a month, with an estimated completion date of July 20.
The crew, led by Kenny Allen, started by pressure-washing the building and cutting away old mortar from the bricks. After replacing some of the mortar, the crew is painting over the repaired sections. Tellers Gallery and Bar, located inside the building, is still open but will not have outside seating until the restoration is finished.