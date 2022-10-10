 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rock Bridge defeats Cor Jesu Academy, advances to state semifinals

Rock Bridge took on Cor Jesu Academy in the quarterfinals of the MSHSAA Class 3 Girls Tennis Tournament on Monday at Bethel Park.

Ultimately, it was Rock Bridge that came away with the win, defeating Cor Jesu 5-1.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General assignment reporter 2022. Journalism major and History minor at MU. You can reach me at amzyr@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom 573- (882) 5700

Recommended for you