Rock Bridge defeats Cor Jesu Academy, advances to state semifinals

Rock Bridge took on Cor Jesu Academy in the quarterfinals of the MSHSAA Class 3 Girls Tennis Tournament on Monday at Bethel Park.
Ultimately, it was Rock Bridge that came away with the win, defeating Cor Jesu 5-1.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rock Bridge took on Cor Jesu Academy in the quarterfinals of the MSHSAA Class 3 Girls Tennis Tournament on Monday at Bethel Park.
Ultimately, it was Rock Bridge that came away with the win, defeating Cor Jesu 5-1.