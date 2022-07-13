Two Rock Bridge High School students placed third at a Future Business Leaders of America national competition.
Mika Angelovici and Shreya Dasari, both rising sophomores, represented Missouri at the competition from June 29 to July 2 in Chicago. The organization prepares students from middle school through college to become “community-minded business leaders” through “career preparation and leadership experiences,” according to its website.
This was Rock Bridge’s first year with a Future Business Leaders of America chapter.
“My mantra for last year was ‘we’re gonna figure it out together,’” said Stacy Elsbury, Rock Bridge business teacher and chapter advisor. Elsbury said she and a group of 18 students together learned how to prepare for the “fun and so complex” competitions. She said that the experience was “what every teacher desires — the student is teaching you just as much as you’re teaching them.”
Nine Rock Bridge students competed in the state competition, but only Angelovici’s and Dasari’s team advanced on to nationals in the event Intro to Event Planning, one of almost 80 different competition events.
Angelovici and Dasari secured their spot in the top 15 by scoring well on the test component of the competition. After they presented their final performance, “we were so stressed,” Angelovici said.
As the judge eliminated each team “you could just sort of see their eyes just get a little bit bigger every time,” Elsbury said.
Dasari said it was “really amazing” to place third against teams from every state as well as Canada and China, especially for being a brand-new team.