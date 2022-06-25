Roe v. Wade decision unites protesters for abortion-rights rally

Roughly 300 demonstrators braved hot, humid conditions Saturday for an abortion-rights rally, in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
Groups of demonstrators and families gathered under trees around 5 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse and its adjacent amphitheater, fanning themselves and wiping their brows in 96-degree heat. Other protesters sat on concrete benches, holding hand-painted signs saying “It’s Time to Ovary-Act” and “A Woman’s Place Is In The Resistance.”
Sophia Eaton was on her way into the rally and held a sign that gave reference to coat hanger abortions. Eaton said regardless of regulations, abortions will continue to happen.
“It’s better to have it legal and safe than illegal and unsafe,” Eaton said about abortions.
Saturday’s event was organized Friday morning by local activist Melissa Cameron and a number of mid-Missouri abortion-rights advocacy organizations. The protest followed informal demonstrations in Columbia and Jefferson City that supported and condemned the high court’s overruling Friday. The Social Room, a local bar and grill, and individual donors provided free pizza and bottles of water for the audience.
Cameron served as the MC and opening speaker of the event. She shared the story of her own abortion in Illinois two years ago, which she could only access with financial help from the Midwest Access Coalition.
“I was not ready to be a mom,” Cameron said. “It was my privilege to get in a vehicle and drive a state away to get medical care.” She encouraged demonstrators to remain peaceful and hydrated and to obey trained peacekeepers wearing pink armbands during the march.
Supriya Vuda, an MU medical student, also spoke and led the crowd in an abortion-related Q&A that touched on topics ranging from doctor-patient confidentiality to weight parameters on chemical abortion treatments.
Many who attended the march had personal stories to share about their own abortions. Others had family and friends who were a part of the protests that ensued from the original Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.
Vladimir Chernov said his own mother was a civil rights advocate, as well an abortion-rights advocate before she passed. Chernov said when she passed, his mother gave the torch to him.
“I’ve protested since I was 10 years old, and I am from Southern California, and we believe in letting people know when we are pissed off,” Chernov said.
Daniel Ampong-O’Connor was also at the rally and said the ruling has disengaged him from traditional voting processes.
“The time has come for direct action,” he said. “General strikes. Protests that aren’t scheduled. Protests at the homes of government officials, protests that inconvenience the lives of people who aren’t usually inconvenienced.”
When the speeches were done, protesters were invited to march or stay at the courthouse. Most did take to the streets and were met with support from those on the sidewalk. Erin and Travis McGuire marched with the crowd through the streets and said they are against the regulations because politicians should not be making decisions on abortion.
“I believe that nobody should be oppressed, let alone women who make up nearly 50% of the population,” Travis said.
The 200-page, 6-3 majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health was released Friday morning and authored by Justice Samuel Alito.
Alito wrote Roe was “egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.”
Demonstrator Sami Prudy said that as a mother, she worries about what would come if her daughter were to become pregnant.
“This whole SCOTUS is scary for me. I am terrified for my daughter,” Prudy said. “What if something were to happen to her and I have to tell her, ‘I am going to do everything I can, but you have to keep this baby’?”
Shortly after the ruling was issued on Friday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt signed off on paperwork certifying the decision and activating Missouri’s 2019 ‘trigger law.’ The law bans the practice of most abortions in the state effective immediately. No exceptions are available in the case of rape or incest, but only in medical emergencies.
The filing also resulted in the closure of the only Planned Parenthood offering abortive services in the state, located in St. Louis.
If someone is seeking an abortion in Columbia, they must cross either the Mississippi or Missouri Rivers, to either Kansas or Illinois. An NBC report said that local abortion-seekers now must travel 130 miles at minimum for services to the Hope Clinic in Illinois.
Health care providers who violate the law can be guilty of a Class B felony, which can result in five to 15 years in prison, and have their medical license suspended or revoked.
In 2020, 167 abortions were performed in Missouri, according to the state department of health and human services. In 2010, 6,163 were performed. Three-quarters of Missourians wanted abortion to remain legal, according to a February survey from Impact Research and Planned Parenthood.
9,800 Missourians traveled to Kansas and Illinois to receive abortions in 2020, according to reporting from the Missouri Independent.