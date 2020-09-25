Members of the Facebook group “Columbia MO Citizens for Roll Carts” only have a few weeks left to gather the 3,219 signatures they need to put roll carts on the ballot in April.
The group began collecting signatures on a citizens’ initiative petition in August. If successful, it would allow voters to decide whether the Columbia City Council can consider switching to roll carts for trash collection.
Amy Belcher, creator of the Facebook group, said supporters lack the number of signatures they had hoped to have by this point. The ultimate deadline for submitting the petition is in December, but the group is aiming to have enough signatures by October to give City Clerk Sheela Amin's office ample time to review them.
“We would love to have all 4,000 that we are shooting for by Oct. 9, but we have 500 right now,” Belcher said. “I really don’t know if we’re going to get there.”
Under the city charter, the petition needs 3,219 signatures from registered voters in the city to make it onto the ballot in April. That would be equal to 20% of the number of voters who cast ballots in the last mayoral election.
The deadline for the city to place issues on the April ballot isn't until Jan. 26. Belcher said Amin has advised her group to submit its petition by Oct. 9. If they don't have enough signatures by then, members will aim to put the measure on the August 2021 ballot instead.
“There’s also the possibility that if we don’t get the signatures, the city could put it on the ballot themselves,” Belcher said.
Council members have been divided about whether to put the issue before voters on their own. An effort to place the measure on the November ballot failed on a 3-3 vote on Aug. 17, during a meeting Fourth Ward Councilmember Ian Thomas was unable to attend. Thomas had previously expressed support for putting the issue to a public vote.
First Ward Councilmember Pat Fowler surmised at the council's Monday meeting that the petition drive would be successful, saying the changes to trash and recycling collection that the council made as part of the fiscal 2021 budget would probably serve as a stopgap until the roll cart vote.
Third Ward Councilmember Karl Skala said he wasn't so sure the petition would succeed or that the public would vote to allow roll carts if it gets the chance.
“I guess I’m not as sanguine about the inevitably of going to some other system,” Skala said Monday. “For the folks encouraging it, I hope it’s successful for them. And obviously, as council, we’ll do what we are asked to do ... but I’m not convinced.”
Skala said before the August vote that he opposed having the council put the measure on the ballot because the existing ordinances prohibiting roll carts are the result of a 2016 citizens’ initiative. He believes any effort to repeal those ordinances should also come from citizens.
Belcher is confident the city will switch to roll carts within the next few years. She hopes the city will begin to budget for the switch.
“It seems to me, the city absolutely wants to switch to roll carts, and we eventually will. It’s just a matter of when,” Belcher said. “I think they’re pretty sure we’ll get the signatures.”
The group will be collecting signatures this weekend and next weekend at these times and locations:
- 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the drop-off recycling locations at State Farm Parkway, on South Providence Road, and at the Armory Sports Center at Seventh and Ash Streets.
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the State Farm Parkway site, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Armory Sports Center site and from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the South Providence recycling site.
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 601 Rowe Lane.
- 8 a.m. to noon next Saturday at the Columbia Farmers Market.
Kristin Hill, the organizer of the signing events, said she thought the last few signing events succeeded, considering they were planned at the last minute.
“This is almost our only way to do it (collect signatures),” Hill said. “We have some volunteers who are a huge help, going door to door in the neighborhoods as much as they can ... but with the virus, we just don’t have very many volunteers who want to go door to door.”
Belcher and Hill hope the signing events will help them reach the goal of submitting by Oct. 9.
"All we can do is the best we can do,” Hill said.