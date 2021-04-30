The Roots N Blues Festival announced its lineup Friday for the 2021 music festival, featuring headliners Brandi Carlile and Sheryl Crow.
Roots N Blues said in a Facebook post the lineup was "96% complete." The festival's Friday headliner will be announced at a later date.
The festival will be held Sept. 24 through Sept. 26 at Stephens Lake Park.
The 2020 festival was cancelled because of COVID-19. Passes purchased for the 2020 festival will be applied to this year's event, and many of the acts scheduled for last fall's festival are confirmed for September's lineup.
One notable exception is Brittany Howard, who was previously scheduled for the 2020 festival but won't appear in the 2021 lineup.
Mavis Staples, legendary blues singer and civil rights icon, was scheduled for last year's festival and will make her appearance at this fall's Roots N Blues.
Roots N Blues came under new ownership in 2019, and festival organizers announced a gender representation initiative in December of that year. Every slot in the 2020 Roots N Blues Festival would have included a female artist, as reported by the Missourian. After 2020's cancellation, this is the first year the vision will be implemented.
Carlile, headlining the festival Sept. 25, is a singer, songwriter, performer, producer and three-time Grammy winner. Crow, the Sept. 26 headliner, is a well-known musician, singer, songwriter and actress.
The festival organizers have been working with Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services to ensure a "safe and successful" event.
General admission weekend passes are $175, and VIP weekend passes are $355. The doors to enter will open at noon.