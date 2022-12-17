When Judith Ntimpa received her nursing pin Friday evening during a ceremony at Columbia College, it was more than a symbol of her completion of an associate degree.
It was also a representation of how far she has come, after growing up in Rwanda and spending 15 years living and working in a Tanzania refugee camp.
"It's really good. It makes me feel like I'm somebody," Ntimpa said in an interview.
Ntimpa was one of 23 students to receive their nursing pins Friday evening at Columbia College. The private school located near downtown Columbia will celebrate its fall commencement Saturday during two ceremonies at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Southwell Gymnasium.
At Columbia College, the pinning ceremony honored all graduating students receiving their associate degrees in science and nursing.
The students were pinned by faculty members. Graduates recited the Nightingale Pledge, which reaffirmed their commitment to the nursing profession.
Ntimpa's passion for nursing started at a young age. She was born in the Republic of Rwanda and lived there until she was 17 years old. She left her country in 1994 during the Rwandan Genocide, nearly ready to graduate high school.
While her area of focus in high school was biochemistry, Ntimpa said nursing has always been her dream.
"When I was seven years old, my mom was sick and I was so scared," Ntimpa said. "When I saw mama come back nice and healthy, I said 'Oh I might want to be that person who helped mom.'"
After leaving Rwanda, she went to the Republic of Congo as a refugee and ended up living and working at a refugee camp in Tanzania for the next 15 years.
"It (was) very difficult because you change everything," Ntimpa said. "They give you basic materials to make your own home. They give you some food according to the family you have. It's not enough, but you survive, you learn how to survive."
Ntimpa joined a nursing program through the refugee camp, where she studied for two years before moving to the United States with her family in 2009. A long interview process at the refugee camp preceded the move.
"During the interview, they asked me if I knew someone in the United States," Ntimpa said. "I had a family friend who lived in Missouri, and what they do, they try to put people together, so it's easier to resettle. So that's how I ended up in Missouri."
After studying and learning the English language, Ntimpa said she felt like she could do more and decided to attend Columbia College.
"I pretty much joined twice," Ntimpa said. "The beginning was a prerequisite and I was trying to get into the nursing program. Then I got into this program and now I have graduated."
While she said getting her degree has been challenging, she now gets to reap the benefits.
"When you have your goal, you fix your eyes on your goal," Ntimpa said. "There's nothing impossible I can say ... I never gave up."
Following graduation, Ntimpa said she will continue working the day shift at a senior living facility, where she's worked for five years. She hopes to work at a hospital in the future.