The installation of 150 steel window barriers on the Fifth and Walnut parking garage will begin Monday. The project, which consists of work on levels five through eight, is expected to be completed March 24.
The parking structure will remain open for hourly and permit users during construction, according to a news release from the city. Signs will display restricted parking spaces allocated for workers.
The city anticipates additional safety precautions will put Fifth and Walnut on par with the shorter garages in downtown Columbia. The project is in its second phase. The first phase, completed last year, included lining the garage roof with a 10.5 foot fence.
The Columbia City Council approved Phase Two construction last March, however manufacturing delays prevented panel delivery, Public Works spokesperson John Ogan said in an email.
The city allocated $500,000 for Phase Two, but spent $423,000 in total on installation costs — staying under budget.