The installation of 150 steel window barriers on the Fifth and Walnut parking garage will begin Monday. The project, which consists of work on levels five through eight, is expected to be completed March 24.

The parking structure will remain open for hourly and permit users during construction, according to a news release from the city. Signs will display restricted parking spaces allocated for workers.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher education reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and art. Reach me at Julia.A.Williams@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you