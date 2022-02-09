JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House gave first-round approval Wednesday to a budget bill that pares back the governor's plan to raise state workers' pay.
The House Budget Committee had scaled back Gov. Mike Parson’s proposed pay increase of $15 an hour or 5.5% before the bill was brought to the House floor. The revised bill now stipulates that only state workers in direct-care positions would receive raises that adhere to Parson’s plan; the rest would get $12 an hour or a 5.5% increase – whichever is higher.
The committee’s changes were met with strong opposition from Democrats on Wednesday, with many raising concerns about widespread vacancies and turnover rates in state agencies.
Proponents of House Bill 3014, sponsored by Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, defended the $12 minimum wage plan, noting that his substitution does not set a ceiling for what agencies can pay their employees – just a floor. Departments can use their allocations to pay more than $12 an hour or a 5.5% increase if they feel it’s necessary.
“It does not say that departments can’t pay more. It is not saying we do not care about state employees,” Rep. Doug Richey, R-Excelsior Springs, said.
The bill will still allocate about 95% of what Parson proposed to raise state workers’ wages, but will save the state about $7.8 million.
Several Democratic members pushed back on the idea that direct care workers were the only positions in need of a $15 an hour wage. Paying workers any less would make it impossible for state agencies to compete with the private sector or other states, they said. Many noted there are already full-time state workers unable to make ends meet and eligible for food stamp benefits.
Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, introduced an amendment to restore the governor’s original proposal, but it failed.
Merideth said he probably did not think Parson's proposal was enough when he saw it, so he does not want to cut it further. He said he wanted to put dollars back in departments' hands.
Rep. Hannah Kelly, R-Mountain Grove, said that under the House plan, every state worker would still get a raise, just not all to $15 per hour.
Smith added that while state jobs may pay less than some food service or retail jobs, they offer benefits like health care. Because of these benefits, Smith said that the lower wage does not matter so much.
After pushback that $25,000 a year is not enough to live on, Richey said that minimum wage jobs were never intended to support families or be careers. Richey said that low-income parents could also receive thousands of dollars through programs such as food stamps.
When it comes to pay for state employees, Missouri’s are consistently among the lowest in the country.
Merideth noted that numerous state agencies — including those not considered direct-care agencies — expressed support for Parson’s proposal in committee and testified to how desperately they need these dollars.
Merideth pointed out that it costs the state more to have so many vacancies in state departments. When staff must work more to make up for vacancies, the state pays more in overtime. When turnover rates are high, the state pays more in training for the new employees, Merideth said.
Many House members told stories of severe staff shortages in positions that are not direct care but still cause serious bureaucratic slowdowns.
“If we want to have a functioning government that serves the needs of our people, then we need to pay for it,” Merideth said.
Increasing pay for state workers has been a priority for Parson’s supplemental budget, which he had hoped to pass by Feb. 1. Dan Haug, the state’s budget director, said in an early committee hearing that there are roughly 4,500 vacant state positions across departments and described a turnover rate of about 26% statewide — higher in some departments.
The House is expected to move the amended pay raise bill to the Senate on Thursday.