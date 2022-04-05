 Skip to main content
spotlight

Scenes around Columbia as voters head to the polls

Polls opened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday in Columbia, as residents headed out to vote. On the ballot: Columbia's next mayor, a pair of Council seats in Wards Three and Four and two seats on the Columbia Board of Education. 

In Columbia, an $80 million school bond issue is also on the ballot. If passed, the bonds would fund an addition to Battle elementary school, the establishment of two new elementary schools and other improvements around the district. Voters around Boone County are also voting on a "Wayfair tax" that would tax out-of-state, mainly online, purchases at the same rate as local purchases. 

Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon is anticipating a voter turnout of "somewhere between 15% and 19%" for Columbia's municipal elections. 

Boone County polling volunteers Krystal and David Roloff

Boone County polling volunteers Krystal and David Roloff check a resident in on Tuesday at the Columbia Public Library. The library in the polling place for addresses on W Broadway.
A Boone County resident votes

A Boone County resident votes on Tuesday at the Boone County Government Center. The government center is a polling place for all addresses in Columbia.
I Voted stickers are scattered on a chair

LEFT: I Voted stickers are scattered on a chair on Tuesday at the Boone County Government Center. The sticker was designed by Battle High School freshman Hailey Mendez Roca. RIGHT: A Boone County resident grabs a sticker after voting on Tuesday at the Boone County Government Center.
Poll volunteers sit at their stations

Poll volunteers sit at their stations, prepared for residents to check in on Tuesday at the Boone County Government Center. The volunteers spent last night and this morning preparing or voters.
A Boone County resident runs up stairs

A Boone County resident runs up stairs to vote on Tuesday at the Columbia Public Library. Those wishing to vote in the early morning were caught in the day’s rain.
  Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist.

  • I'm the Director of Photography working close with staff photographers, videographers, photo editors and designers to help our stories become visually exciting. Follow us on Instagram: comissourian

