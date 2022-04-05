Scenes around Columbia as voters head to the polls

LEFT: I Voted stickers are scattered on a chair on Tuesday at the Boone County Government Center. The sticker was designed by Battle High School freshman Hailey Mendez Roca. RIGHT: A Boone County resident grabs a sticker after voting on Tuesday at the Boone County Government Center.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday in Columbia, as residents headed out to vote. On the ballot: Columbia's next mayor, a pair of Council seats in Wards Three and Four and two seats on the Columbia Board of Education.
In Columbia, an $80 million school bond issue is also on the ballot. If passed, the bonds would fund an addition to Battle elementary school, the establishment of two new elementary schools and other improvements around the district. Voters around Boone County are also voting on a "Wayfair tax" that would tax out-of-state, mainly online, purchases at the same rate as local purchases.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon is anticipating a voter turnout of "somewhere between 15% and 19%" for Columbia's municipal elections.
Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist. He can be reached via email at tjrggf@mail.missouri.edu.
