Scenes at Missouri Primary Election watch parties

Connie Leipard, John Martin and Dawn Hough watch the results of the election Tuesday at D. Rowe’s Restaurant and Bar in Columbia. Leipard won the Republican nomination against James Pounds for presiding commissioner.
Roy Lovelady embraces friends Tammy Wright and Na-Chelle Martin who came to celebrate his win in the Third Ward Council Seat run-off on Tuesday at 360 Star Styling Studio in Columbia. Lovelady ended with a total of 1,419 votes while his opponent Karl Skala ended with 1,269 votes.
Rebecca Franklin, mother of circuit judge candidate Kayla Jackson-Williams, cries tears of joy on Tuesday at Jackson-Williams’ house in Columbia. Family and friends played Jenga and Uno with Jackson-Williams at her watch party, but they all erupted in celebration after she won.
Circuit judge candidate Kayla Jackson-Williams celebrates winning the Division 10 associate circuit judge seat Tuesday at her house in Columbia. Jackson-Williams will replace current judge Leslie Schneider since her only opposing candidate was within the Democratic Party.
From left, Bob Nolte hugs brothers Mark Nolte and Steven Nolte on Tuesday at The Heidelberg in Columbia. “Being able to be in the lead from the start sets the tone and really made the night go easier,” Nolte said.
Elisabeth Condon, left, and Adrian Plank FaceTime with Chimene Schwach after he won the District 47 state representative race on Tuesday at 404 Tiger Lane in Columbia. Plank won against Chimene Schwach by 48 votes, and he said he worked pretty hard to get this result and will keep working harder in the future.
Former mayor Brian Treece, left, hugs Adrian Plank while Elisabeth Condon, center, hugs Mary Philips after Plank won the District 47 state representative race on Tuesday at 404 Tiger Lane in Columbia. “I didn’t realize it would be this close, so I’m just happy that we got the win,” Plank said.
From left, Brian Treece, Dawn Plank, Adrian Plank and Elisabeth Condon talk together after Plank won the District 47 state representative race on Tuesday at 404 Tiger Lane in Columbia. “It’s kind of sad that my first win is against a Democrat, because I’ve been trying to beat Republicans for so long,” Plank said.
Chimene Schwach holds a watch party in her house on Tuesday in Columbia. Schwach and her family members and friends were all excited while they were waiting for the final result. They all kept refreshing the voting results website. Schwach lost by 48 votes.
Emotions ran high for local candidates and their friends and families on Tuesday night as votes were tallied and results announced in Columbia. Kayla Jackson-Williams became the new Associate Circuit Judge for Circuit 13, Division 10 after beating Angela Peterson by 193 votes. Connie Leipard won for presiding commissioner by 3,396 votes. Bob Nolte beat out Nick Knoth and Shannon Martin as the Democratic candidate for recorder of deeds. The District 47 State Representative Democratic primary winner was Adrian Plank. Finally, after tying in the spring elections, Roy Lovelady won against Karl Skala for Third Ward council member by 150 votes.
Assistant Director of Photography, Summer 2022
Studying photojournalism and documentary
Reach me at michelle.gutierrez@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700 or at @photosmichelleg on Instagram and Twitter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.