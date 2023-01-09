Newly inaugurated State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick said Monday that auditing federal COVID-19 relief funds and how local school districts spend money will be his top priorities during the coming four years.

Fitzpatrick, a Republican from Shell Knob in southwest Missouri, was sworn in at noon Monday to replace Nicole Galloway, a Democrat who did not seek reelection after two terms as auditor. Fitzpatrick was state treasurer until he was sworn into his new job, and was elected four times to the Missouri House.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you