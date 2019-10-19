Columbia Police officers came out to build relationships with young people in the community in the second-ever Xbox with a Cop event Saturday.
More than 10 police officers came out to play video games in the incident command trailer, which was transformed with black lights and computers. The event took place near the intersection of Towne and Whitegate drives.
"It gives a place for the kids to come and have great interactions with police, fire and medics in a safe environment," Maria Phelps, member of the Community Outreach Unit, said.
Phelps helped to coordinate the event. The outreach unit strives to build relationships with partners in the city and community, Phelps said.
"(Events like this) help build trust with the public (and) allow officers an opportunity to hang out with some of the youth we serve in a comfortable environment," Phelps said.
Shimeka Hazlett brought her three children to the event.
"My kids want to be police officers, and they love to interact with the officers," Hazlett said.
Officer Tony Parker played NBA 2K17, a basketball simulation game, with children attending the event.
"The kids are always beating me," Parker said.
Local businesses donated food and beverages for the event.