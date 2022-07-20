Second day of the Boone County Fair kicks off with chicken show

Tyler Hill jumps from a high stage Tuesday at Boone County Fair in Columbia. Hill has practiced BMX for over 14 years. He said although Tuesday was the first day of the carnival there was a good crowd.
A bloodcurdling squawk erupted from a robust, proud-chested rooster. Beside his enclosure, a meek rock chicken named Goldie paced with her head down. A young girl in a bright green shirt smiled brightly as she passed by.
The chickens sat in waiting for the Boone County Fair chicken show, the event kicking off the first full day of the Boone County Fair. A total of 162 birds would vie for recognition, and over 50 people of all ages would come to see it.
Myals Thornhill entered three Cornish crosses into the chicken show as meat birds, the most common breed in the division.
Other contestants included Maya Watson’s golden laced chicken, a hard-to-find show bird in the words of Watson’s mother, and Maggie McDowell’s black australorp, single comb, and Rhode Island red bantam chickens.
Thornhill got his three Cornish crosses close to two months ago and has been raising and caring for them in the weeks since then, taking out their shavings once a week, he said.
McDowell and Watson, both affiliated with the Woodlandville Poultry Group, said show birds typically require special care: They must be kept away from other birds, get their nails and beak trimmed, and be washed adequately without being sapped of oil. They also get their feet cleaned with a toothbrush.
The show was judged by Kim Cross, according to superintendent Jeanne Sjostraud.
A young boy called out, advertising water for $2 on the hot day reaching a high of 97 degrees.
Later in the evening, dust blew across the fairground entry trail, as evening fairgoers arrived at the event. The parking lot slowly filled as the sun fell, cast a shadow and eased the heat.
As evening fell and the ham show was put on display, the Boone County Fair Pageant took place. Lauryn Kitchen competed for the title of princess a second year in a row.
“I did it last year and I thought it was really fun,” said Kitchen. “You get to pick pretty dresses and do the dance at the beginning.”
Her dress was “red and sparkly,” she said while sticking rhinestones onto a “Lauryn Kitchen for Princess” poster board.
Fairgoers listed a variety of different events throughout the day as their favorite.
MU biology professor Bethany Stone said she enjoys seeing members of 4-H flourish artistically.
This youth organization focuses on developing kids’ life skills by letting them pick an art project to work on through the year. Stone said this can be anything including cake decoration, fine arts, robotics, showing animals or sewing. They are then invited to present their projects at the fair.
Estreya Silva and Jorge Mendez said their favorite events are the rides. Six-year-old Ezra Thornton and his brother agreed it’s the funhouse.
Joseph Eultgen has yet to find out his personal favorite. “This is the first fair I’ve ever been to,” he said.
In the shade beside the face-painting station, Gerry Tritz twisted a purple balloon into the shape of a dog. He’s been creating balloon art for a decade and juggling for about 30 years, though this is his second year working the fair.
“(I love) just putting smiles on kids’ faces,” he said.
Ashley Noerper agreed with Tritz. “Families that can’t go to Disney … This is their vacation,” she said. “That’s the (best) part of it.”
Claudia Levens is a fall 2021 city and county government reporter studying journalism and constitutional democracy. She can be reached at levensclaudia@gmail.com, 847-422-3735, or @tochange13 on twitter.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.