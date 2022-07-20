 Skip to main content
Second day of the Boone County Fair kicks off with chicken show

Second day of the Boone County Fair kicks off with chicken show

A bloodcurdling squawk erupted from a robust, proud-chested rooster. Beside his enclosure, a meek rock chicken named Goldie paced with her head down. A young girl in a bright green shirt smiled brightly as she passed by.

The chickens sat in waiting for the Boone County Fair chicken show, the event kicking off the first full day of the Boone County Fair. A total of 162 birds would vie for recognition, and over 50 people of all ages would come to see it.

Corina McClee, left, high-fives Maya Bowden and Chris Bowden

Corina McClee, left, high-fives Maya Bowden and Chris Bowden on a ride on Tuesday at Boone County Fair in Columbia. Maya and Chris’s mom said the fair is definitely needed in Columbia.
Tyler Hill jumps from a high stage on Tuesday

Tyler Hill jumps from a high stage Tuesday at Boone County Fair in Columbia. Hill has practiced BMX for over 14 years. He said although Tuesday was the first day of the carnival there was a good crowd.
Rebecca Kauffman, right, asks what Maya Bowden

Rebecca Kauffman, right, asks what Maya Bowden wants to paint on her face Tuesday at Boone County Fair in Columbia. “I love it. It’s my favorite thing, pure happiness,” Kauffman said.
Paints sit open at the face painting table

Paints sit open at the face painting table Tuesday at Boone County Fair in Columbia. Each kid in the fair can get the face painting for free.
Jhony Tandazo balances on a high wire

Jhony Tandazo balances on a high wire on Tuesday at Boone County Fair in Columbia. Tandazo has practiced aerial acrobatics for 25 years but this was his first performance in Columbia.
  • Studying digital and print journalism. Reach me at ejhcwh@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @EJHaas3.

  • Claudia Levens is a fall 2021 city and county government reporter studying journalism and constitutional democracy. She can be reached at levensclaudia@gmail.com, 847-422-3735, or @tochange13 on twitter.

