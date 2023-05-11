A section of East Walnut Street spanning from North College Avenue to Old 63 North will close Tuesday for road work.
The street is expected to reopen by 7 a.m. on May 18, if weather allows, according to a city of Columbia news release.
North William Street and Ripley Street will remain open, but the area may see delays.
The asphalt overlay work that will close East Walnut Street is part of an ongoing resurfacing project for the road.
Assistant city editor. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.
