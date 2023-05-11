A section of East Walnut Street spanning from North College Avenue to Old 63 North will close Tuesday for road work.

The street is expected to reopen by 7 a.m. on May 18, if weather allows, according to a city of Columbia news release.

  Assistant city editor. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.