Drivers in Missouri have a better chance of encountering an animal in the road than most other places in the U.S.

Missouri drivers have 1-in-76 odds of hitting an animal in the upcoming year, far higher than the national average of 1-in-115, and November is the most likely month for it to happen, according to a report from insurer State Farm.

  • Community reporter, fall 2022

